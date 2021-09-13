This is 40: With wild-card hopes in their hands, Wainwright & Hill will face each other in a duel for the ages in Queens

NEW YORK — When last the Cardinals visited Queens it took them 18 minutes to win one and then eight innings for them to find a way to win another.

All on the same day.

Back in June 2019, the Cardinals, a team still trying to find its gallop that season, too, rallied on the first night of the series only to have a rain storm arrive and the Mets resist putting the tarp on the field. The Mets were trying to finish the game before a delay took over, and instead the field became too mushy to play and forced the suspension immediately after the Cardinals uprising. The end of the first game was bumped to the next day, and Matt Carpenter told teammates: “We’re about to win this game in 20 minutes.”

It took less than that.

Paul DeJong had the RBI single that won the suspended game and then a home run in the regularly scheduled game to tie it. At that point DeJong had 18 career extra-base hits against the Mets. He has six home runs in 11 games at Citi Field.

He’ll be coming off the bench Monday.