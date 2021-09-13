This is 40: With wild-card hopes in their hands, Wainwright & Hill will face each other in a duel for the ages in Queens

NEW YORK — When last the Cardinals visited Queens it took them 18 minutes to win one and then eight innings for them to find a way to win another.
All on the same day.
Back in June 2019, the Cardinals, a team still trying to find its gallop that season, too, rallied on the first night of the series only to have a rain storm arrive and the Mets resist putting the tarp on the field. The Mets were trying to finish the game before a delay took over, and instead the field became too mushy to play and forced the suspension immediately after the Cardinals uprising. The end of the first game was bumped to the next day, and Matt Carpenter told teammates: “We’re about to win this game in 20 minutes.”
It took less than that.
Paul DeJong had the RBI single that won the suspended game and then a home run in the regularly scheduled game to tie it. At that point DeJong had 18 career extra-base hits against the Mets. He has six home runs in 11 games at Citi Field.
He’ll be coming off the bench Monday.
The Cardinals touched down in New York on Sunday night a game out of the wild-card race. They have a chance to gain a half game on the Reds on Monday. Cincinnati has an off day before starting a series in Pittsburgh. The Reds begin the week tied with San Diego for the second wild card berth. The Padres, swept by LA this past weekend, head to San Francisco to face the first-place Giants.
The Mets, at .500 and eyeballing a backdoor into the wild-card race, are coming off an emotional series against the crosstown Yankees. The two Gotham teams played each other Saturday as part of the city’s commemoration of the Sept. 11 attacks 20 years ago.
On Sunday, shortstop Francisco Lindor earned his pinstripes.
The lighter blue ones.
The Mets’ infielder and $300-million man hit three home runs and delivered the go-ahead run late as well as inspired a dugout-clearing flexfest between the two teams. Lindor and Yankees’ slugger Giancarlo Stanton had words as Stanton rounded the bases on his home run, shortly before Lindor socked his third. At one point, a few of the Yankees were giving Lindor the thumbs-down motion. That signal, used by Lindor and Javy Baez, was a mayfly controversy with the Mets because Baez explained it was reaction to the fans booing. The former Cub and Lindor later apologized for it – and it was quickly forgotten because of some more serious Mets issue.
Like the Cardinals, the Mets have been scrambling for starting pitching throughout the year, and, again like the Cardinals, they acquired a seasoned starter to help the rotation. The Mets traded for lefty and former Cardinal Rich Hill, acquiring him from Tampa Bay.
When the season began, Adam Wainwright was the oldest player in the National League. Then Albert Pujols commuted up the interstate from the Angels to the Dodgers and took over that title, leaving Wainwright to be the oldest pitcher in the National League. When he turned 40 this past month, he wasn’t the oldest pitcher either. Hill was.
Hill, a curveballer from the left, will start Monday’s game for the Mets at 41 years, 186 days old. Wainwright, a curveballer from the right, will be 40 and 14 days.
Wainwright’s announcement that he’ll pitch in 2022 likely assures at least one more visit to Queens, where he had the signature moment of his rookie season. In 2006, at the ballpark that used to squat in this same Flushing meadow, Wainwright bent a curveball past Carlos Beltran for a called strike three that claimed the pennant. The catcher who hit the homer for the lead Wainwright saved and also called the curveball at that moment, with the bases loaded and the season in the balance, will be back behind the plate again Monday.
The ballparks changed.
The battery hasn’t.
It will be Wainwright’s 302nd start with Yadier Molina.
Before the game manager Mike Shildt expressed optimism that both Dakota Hudson and Jack Flaherty will contribute at some point this month in the majors. The internal thinking continues to be that they'll be used in relief or in some paired fashion with one getting a shorter start due to the limited time they have to build arm strength.
Hudson has one more rehab start scheduled, and it is set to be Friday in Memphis.
Here are the lineups:
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Tyler O’Neill, LF
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Dylan Carlson, RF
7. Edmundo Sosa, SS
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Adam Wainwright, RHP
METS
1. Jonathan Villar, 3B
2. Francisco Lindor, SS
3. Michael Conforto, RF
4. Pete Alonso, 1B
5. Javy Baez, 2B
6. Jeff McNeil, LF
7. Kevin Pillar, CF
8. James McCann, C
9. Rich Hill, LHP
Check back later this evening for updates from Citi Field in New York. There will be expanded coverage online at StlToday.com and in the pages of the Post-Dispatch on Tuesday.