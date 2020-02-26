Thomas, Williams crush homers for early lead vs. star-dappled Astros lineup

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — So far the way to stand out -- or keep up -- in the derby to play the outfield with the Cardinals has had little to do with how the candidates play the position, and everything to do with how they hit over it.

Lane Thomas and Justin Williams, two of the outfielders jockeying for a spot on the opening day roster or even in the starting lineup, slugged home runs to give the Cardinals an early lead against Houston. Thomas tagged a 3-2 pitch for a home run to the left-field berm at Fit Team Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, and two batters later Williams jumped on the first pitch from a reliever, sending it swiftly to the batter's eye in center.

Thomas' home run effectively ended the start by Houston Astros righthander Jose Urquidy. Williams' homer greeted No. 90, Justin Ferrell, for what proved to be a difficult inning for the righthander.

The Cardinals pounced for three runs and lead 3-0 going into the top of the third inning. Ferrell also walked the bases loaded and had a wild pitch before finding a way to get Rangel Ravelo to fly out to end the inning.