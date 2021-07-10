Three's a crowd: Molina joins two Cardinals' teammates as NL All-Stars, his 10th All-Star honor

CHICAGO — Older brother and former big-league catcher Jose Molina scooped the announcement by posting a congratulations overnight on social media, complete with a tidy, celebratory sticker that read, "10."

That's how many times his baby brother, Yadier, has been an All-Star.

As part of the annual replenishment of the All-Star rosters, catcher Yadier Molina has been added to the National League team as the third Cardinals players. Major League Baseball announced the formal invites to the All-Star Game for a handful of players Saturday morning. Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer, a St. Louis-area native and former Mizzou All-American, was also added to the team.

A spot for a catcher opened up when Buster Posey, the fan-elected starter, went on the injured list Friday with a thumb injury, and Molina had done well enough in a vote of his peers to be selected by MLB. He also finished second in the second-stage fan vote for the starters.

The All-Star Game, at Coors Field this coming week, will be Molina's first since 2018.

Molina will celebrate his 39th birthday at the game.

He and Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto will be the catchers on the roster.