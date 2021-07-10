Three's a crowd: Molina receives his 10th All-Star honor, elects to rest, not attend game

CHICAGO — Older brother and former big-league catcher Jose Molina scooped the announcement by posting a congratulations overnight on social media, complete with a tidy, celebratory sticker that read, "10."
That's how many times his baby brother, Yadier, has been an All-Star.
As part of the annual replenishment of the All-Star rosters, catcher Yadier Molina has been added to the National League team as the third Cardinals players. Major League Baseball announced the formal invites to the All-Star Game for a handful of players Saturday morning. Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer, a St. Louis-area native and former Mizzou All-American, was also added to the team.
A spot for a catcher opened up when Buster Posey, the fan-elected starter, went on the injured list Friday with a thumb injury, and Molina had done well enough in a vote of his peers to be selected by MLB. He also finished second in the second-stage fan vote for the starters.
The All-Star Game, at Coors Field this coming week, will be Molina's first All-Star nod since 2018.
UPDATE: Molina tells reporters, including one from the Post-Dispatch, in Chicago that he has decided not to go because he can take the four days to rest his foot.
He and Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto were the only catchers on the roster, so Molina will be replaced this weekend.
Realmuto will be the starter, MLB confirmed.
Molina, 38, has spent the previous two seasons surpassing greats at the position in a variety of statistics that reveal his durability and continued performance at catcher. He surpassed 2,000 hits last season, and this weekend has become one of the two catchers the Cubs have faced the most as an opponent. That's all history. In the present, Molina leads all NL catchers with 40 RBIs and he is among the leaders in other offensive categories.
Other players added to the NL roster on Saturday were Dodgers infielder Justin Turner and starter Walker Buehler; Milwaukee pitcher Freddy Peralta; and Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker.
Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright had the numbers to be in the conversation for a spot on the team, but Sunday starters are ineligible to pitch in Tuesday's All-Star Game at Coors Field. Wainwright was announced by the Cardinals this past week as the starter for their first-half finale vs. Cubs.
Check back at StlToday.com for more coverage of Molina's All-Star selection, and the Post-Dispatch will have coverage from two writers at the Midsummer Classic in Denver.