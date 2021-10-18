Through tears, Shildt thanks Cardinals organization and mentors, acknowledges but does not detail divisive 'differences'

In what had the tone and emotion of a goodbye letter to the organization that he "cared more about than my own career," Mike Shildt voiced his first public statements since his sudden firing as the Cardinals' manager last week.

He acknowledged there were differences of opinion that led to the shocking dismissal, though declined to go into details.

During a measured but emotional Zoom press conference with invited media, he read from a statement but did not take questions.

"I was told not to talk out of school," Shildt said. "And while clearly there were differences that led to this parting of ways, out of respect for the organization and the people who run it I can only express my gratitude, and all those philosophies that were shared the many years most of us were together allowed us to part ways as professional friends.

"What differences there were will be left unsaid publicly by me," Shildt concluded. "Let's move forward. Let's take care of the integrity and future of the organization."

He started his statement, which was delivered to media via Zoom, by thanking people with whom he worked during his 18 years with the Cardinals, emphasizing the players he worked with during their development.