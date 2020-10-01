Time to revive a postseason perk Cardinals started in San Diego and give Gallegos a game ball

SAN DIEGO — A platform had been hastily constructed in a claustrophobic corner of the visitors’ clubhouse at old Shea Stadium, and its purpose was to create a stage so that officials, broadcast reporters, and people about to be honored could be seen above the froth of celebration. Yet, when it came time to present the NLCS MVP award to Cardinals pitcher Jeff Suppan that night in October 2006, he was nowhere to be seen, even from the vantage point.
Suppan had been pulled into a room adjacent to the main clubhouse, one stuffed with teammates there to present an award of their own.
The Cardinals won the NL pennant.
Yadier Molina hit the key homer.
Adam Wainwright flipped the finishing curve.
Randy Flores claimed the win.
Suppan … Suppan got the game ball.
The righthanded starter had pitched out of a bases loaded mess, one caused by Scott Rolen’s throwing error, and that, if you will, set the stage for all that happened later in that NLCS Game 7 against the New York Mets in Queens. It’s a moment that would glow from the box score, not brighter than Wainwright’s curve or Molina’s homer, and yet over the course of that 2006 postseason the Cardinals had come up with a way to honor teammates who did, as they said, the “little thing” that was huge in the game. Suppan got a hug (or 12) from Rolen and the game ball.
It’s a tradition that started in San Diego when Jim Edmonds presented one to infielder Ronnie Belliard, and it’s one that should be revived in 2020 for these Cardinals.
They too spend a lot of time talking the “little things” that win games.
Given the team they have, it’s a big part of how they win.
Consider the comments the Cardinals made after their 7-4 victory Wednesday night in Game 1 of the best-of-three wild-card series at Petco Park. Sure they opened up a 4-0 lead on the Padres in the first inning. And, yes, they crammed the box score with three hits from Yadier Molina, a homer from Paul Goldschmidt, four times on base from rookie Dylan Carlson, and five times on base for Paul DeJong. The latticework beneath those louder stats were the game ball-worthy moments, and not an interview passed without one being mentioned:
• Goldschmidt was part of getting two outs at third base, including one on a rundown in the eighth that short-circuited the Padres’ ability to use their speed for at least a run. But when manager Mike Shildt mentioned the play he added ...
• Dexter Fowler hitting the cutoff and not eliminating Goldschmidt’s chance to make that decision for an out at third by overshooting him with the throw. Fowler also got a nod from ...
• Paul DeJong, who took a 0-2 count and turned it into a walk in the ninth inning, and then scored on Fowler’s RBI single to add insurance. Fowler also tracked done a line drive deep in right field and nearby was ...
• Harrison Bader, who struggled at the plate with five strikeouts, but had a catch at the wall to end the game, and who was complimented by Dylan Carlson for backing him up so that he could make the diving catch at the start of the seventh inning to keep Manny Machado off base.
And so it went in the postgame pressers.
Ask about one play, have the answer hopscotch to another.
Which brings us to the one that would get the game ball.
In the sixth, the bottom of the Padres order reached base against Genesis Cabrera with an infield single and a walk. A run was already in for the Padres on a sacrifice fly, and that cut the Cardinals lead down to two runs, at 6-4. The tying run was on base, and the Padres lineup had hit the turnaround to the MVP candidates: leadoff hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.
Enter Gio.
The Cardinals’ closer when he went on the injured list several weeks ago, Giovanny Gallegos has returned to the role that he held most of last season — not in the ninth, but a closer all the same, just without the frilly saves. In his three games back from the IL, Gallegos allowed a run in 3 2/3 innings, and he also struck out seven of the 15 batters he faced. Overall this season, he finished seven games, nabbed four saves, and had 21 strikeouts in 15 innings. He allowed only 13 baserunners during the regular season.
Gallegos will be the Cardinals’ setup solution when the opponent has a series of tricky righthanders approaching, and that was the assignment Wednesday.
It took the Cardinals’ righthander four pitches to dispatch Tatis as the go-ahead run at the plate. Gallegos tested him with an 87-mph slider high in the zone. Tatis missed it. Gallegos followed with a 1-1 fastball inside, at 94.9 mph. Tatis fouled it off. That gave Gallegos the space and the setup to come back with an 86.6-mph slider that snapped away low, and Tatis couldn’t reach with his bat for the strikeout. In the next inning, Carlson’s diving catch retired Machado, and Gallegos took care of No. 3 hitter Eris Hosmer with Molina. It took three pitches to strike out the All-Star — 95.9 mph fastball, 95.6 mph fastball, and then the coup de grace, a 87 mph slider.
Right there, sandwiched between all the runs and Alex Reyes’ save, Gallegos struck out two in his 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
For that, he gets a game ball.
Postseason 2020 Game Ball Tracker: Giovanny Gallegos 1.
-30-
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.