Time to revive a postseason perk Cardinals started in San Diego and give Gallegos a game ball

• Harrison Bader, who struggled at the plate with five strikeouts, but had a catch at the wall to end the game, and who was complimented by Dylan Carlson for backing him up so that he could make the diving catch at the start of the seventh inning to keep Manny Machado off base.

And so it went in the postgame pressers.

Ask about one play, have the answer hopscotch to another.

Which brings us to the one that would get the game ball.

In the sixth, the bottom of the Padres order reached base against Genesis Cabrera with an infield single and a walk. A run was already in for the Padres on a sacrifice fly, and that cut the Cardinals lead down to two runs, at 6-4. The tying run was on base, and the Padres lineup had hit the turnaround to the MVP candidates: leadoff hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.

Enter Gio.