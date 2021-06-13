To break from June swoon, Cardinals need Martinez at his best after two of his worst starts

CHICAGO — As far as potential stoppers go, righthanded Carlos Martinez brings a combustible trend into Sunday night's series finale at Wrigley Field.
The Cardinals, losers in 10 of their past 12 games and on the brink of having a losing record for the season, turn to Martinez to avoid a series sweep by their archrival Cubs, and that will require a hairpin turn in recent performances from the righthander. Martinez has allowed 15 runs in his previous 4 2/3 innings. Ten of those runs came in a single inning at Dodger Stadium in his most recent road start.
The consecutive starts that have mushroomed his ERA offer a contrast.
In LA, Martinez struggled with his command. He threw more balls than strikes in the game and the Dodgers set a record with their largest first-inning rally since Jackie Robinson was in the lineup. When he faced Cleveland back at Busch Stadium, he allowed five runs on seven hits and filled the strike zone aggressively with his fastball. He was stung by the cutter — a pitch that can be high-risk, high-reward because when it's good it bites in on the hands of hitters and gets meek contact.
When it's bad, it's gone.
A home run on a cutter tilted his previous start and provided three of the five runs he allowed.
At what feels like a pivotal moment for the Cardinals before returning home to face Miami and more unknowns with the pitching staff, Martinez takes a mound that hasn't been particularly kind to him. He'll be making his seventh start at Wrigley and his 18th appearance there against the Cubs. He's 1-3 with a 5.28 ERA in 46 innings.
He finished the 2018 season with a save at Wrigley.
Several months earlier, before soreness and shoulder trouble moved him into the bullpen, he made a start at Wrigley Field on July 19, 2018. That is his most recent start against the Cubs at their ballpark. He allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and pitched five innings for newly named manager Mike Shildt.
The Cardinals are in a spot where they'd welcome those five innings.
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, RF
2. Dylan Carlson, CF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Tyler O'Neill, LF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Matt Carpenter, 2B
8. Paul DeJong, SS
9. Carlos Martinez, RHP
The Cubs did make an edit to the lineup they initially shared online. The first lineup had Javy Baez at shortstop. He was replaced in the field by Sergio Alcantara and the lineup shifted accordingly before the Cubs had their meeting with the Chicago media.
CUBS
1. Jod Pederson, LF
2. Kris Bryant, RF
3. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
4. Willson Contreras, C
5. Ian Happ, CF
6. Patrick Wisdom, 3B
7. Eric Sogard, 2B
8. Sergio Alcantara, SS
9. Zach Davies, RHP
