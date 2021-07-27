Together again for the first time: Molina rejoins lineup to catch Wainwright's debut in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A veteran of World Series appearances and All-Star Game starts, Cardinals righthander Adam Wainwright has made 345 starts in his big-league career, and nearly 300 of them have been Yadier Molina at catcher.

As both move closer to their 40th birthday, they'll do something Tuesday they have never done before.

They'll be the battery to start a game in Cleveland.

The Cardinals visit Progressive Field, future home of the Guardians, for a brief two-game interleague visit, their final two games before the July 30 trade deadline arrives. The nature of the current interleague schedule means this will be the first chance Wainwright, 39, has started a game at Cleveland. The last time a Cardinal appeared in Cleveland it was for the 2019 All-Star Game. Dylan Carlson appeared in that year's Futures Game.

Molina returns after missing the entire weekend series in Cincinnati due to a stiff neck. The Cardinals planned to get him Friday off to play the remainder of the road trip, but Molina experienced stiffening in his neck while trying to warm up for a pinch-hit appearance. The soreness did not relent until Sunday, and it would have limited his ability to turn his head in the batter's box.

After an off day, Molina returns to catch, and he'll bat fifth.