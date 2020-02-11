Tommy Edman, man of many gloves, comes prepared for a spring on the move

JUPITER, Fla. — Tommy Edman arrived at spring training carrying a warm cup of coffee in one hand and juggling a metaphor in the other.

The Cardinals’ second-year super-sub who led the team with an .850 OPS after his midseason arrival reported to the team’s spring training complex Tuesday with four new Wilson gloves, all nestled on one arm. He had one tucked into the elbow of his left arm and three others collected in his left hand, all so he could balance his coffee in his right. He’ll need them all for what the Cardinals have planned for him this spring.

The caffeine included.

A week before the official start of full-squad camp, Edman and most of the other infielders have reported for informal workouts, and Edman will be crammed with work at as many as six different positions. He’ll see a lot of time at shortstop during Grapefruit League games (and has new 11-1/2 glove for it). He’ll play some center field and left and right around other challengers for playing time in the outfield (and has his first ever personal 12 ¾-inch outfield glove). And he’ll continue to play third base, the position he took over for most of his past season because of his production at the plate. And, yes, he has a new 12-inch glove for that position as well.