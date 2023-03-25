PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Jordan Walker, the Cardinals' 20-year-old outfielder and one of the top prospects in baseball, has earned a spot on the opening day roster and will head north with the team on Monday.

Walker will leapfrog from Class AA to his first opening day in the majors after an impressive camp that saw him win playing time in the outfield.

John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, revealed the move Saturday night to the Post-Dispatch and MLB.com during the Cardinals' game at Clover Park. A series of roster transactions had set the stage for the decision, and another one is forthcoming.

The Cardinals must clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Walker before Thursday's opening day at Busch against Toronto.

Alec Burleson has also made the opening day roster.

Also on the roster are lefties Zack Thompson and Packy Naughton.

Andrew Suarez will be returned to the Class AAA Memphis roster.

Other moves are reported below that bring the team's roster closer to 26.

From earlier ...

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — In a series of roster moves made between games Saturday, the Cardinals clarified both the look of their outfield and how they are thinking about their infield depth.

The Cardinals added Taylor Motter to the 40-man roster with the intent to put him on the opening day 26-man roster.

The Cardinals also optioned outfielder/first baseman Juan Yepez and left-handed relievers Genesis Cabrera and JoJo Romero.

The moves have not been announced by the team but they do appear on the official transactions logs.

Yepez was set to start Saturday night's game at Clover Park against the New York Mets, but he was a late scratch from the lineup. The Cardinals had meetings scheduled with players between games to tell some of them whether they had made the opening day roster or not.

Motter, 33, signed a minor-league deal with the Cardinals and had a strong camp. The Cardinals want some infield depth as the season begins because Paul DeJong will open on the injured list. Motter can play every infield position and help Brendan Donovan back up Tommy Edman at shortstop.

Motter puts the Cardinals' roster at 40.

That means that another roster move would be forthcoming if the Cardinals place top prospect Jordan Walker on the opening day roster. The final decision on that series of moves will be made during discussions team officials say are ongoing into Saturday night.

By sending Cabrera and Romero to Class AAA, the Cardinals do offer an indication of where things are headed for the left side of the bullpen.

They've often talked about Zack Thompson as the given from the left side on the bullpen, and he had a spring training to affirm their view. With Romero and Cabrera on their way to Triple-A Memphis, the lefties still in camp with a shot at the opening day roster at Andrew Suarez, Packy Naughton, and Thompson.

Suarez would have to be added to the 40-man roster as well.

Cabrera started Saturday's 3-2 victory Saturday afternoon against Miami. He struck out one and allowed hit in a scoreless innings.

The Cardinals came to spring training with a full 40-man roster. They cleared one spot on the roster by passing Freddy Pacheco through waivers, and the right-handed pitching prospect was claimed by Detroit. The Cardinals have three players set to open the season on the major-league injured list: DeJong (back), Adam Wainwright (groin), and Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder). Class AAA infielder Jose Fermin, who could have been the backup shortstop in DeJong's absence, has a hamstring strain that has limited his play on the back fields.

More coverage of these roster moves will be available at StlToday.com and in the pages of the Sunday Post-Dispatch.