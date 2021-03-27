Touted teenage Cuban outfielder Pino announces he's signing with Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla. — While the signings on the first day of the international market tend to get all the attention, the period of time to sign amateur talent from abroad can last entire year, and sometimes the most significant signings are later.

An example is on the horizon for the Cardinals.

Cuban outfielder Luis Mario Pino, 16, revealed on social media that he had chosen the Cardinals from all suitors this spring. He did so at the end of a hype video often seen when high school players announce where they will be going to play college basketball or football. After a series of highlights, the camera pans to Pino tugging on a Cardinals cap, and he is later seen grinning in the hat in front of the Cardinals’ logo at the team’s academy in the Dominican Republic.

The Cardinals declined to confirm the signing. The club usually waits until a physical is completed to announce, per team policy. A source indicated the team is hopeful of an agreement in place.

ESPN, the first to share the hype video on social media, reported Pino will receive a bonus of $767,000.