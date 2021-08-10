Treasure trove: Favorable schedule pits Cardinals vs. sinking Pirates; must set sail or get buried in race

PITTSBURGH — The Cardinals' home stand against peers circling .500 did not yield the momentum they hoped coming out of the trade deadline and into the most welcoming stretch of their schedule. Atlanta's sweep proved a speedbump and Kansas City's victory Sunday a pothole, jarring the Cardinals from any momentum before heading on what should be the smoothest road trip of the season.

Pirates to the rescue.

The last-place Pittsburgh club will host the Cardinals for a three-game set at PNC Park this week, and 10 of the Cardinals next 18 games against their division foes.

The math for the Cardinals unkind ... but simple.

At 55-56, they have 51 games remaining and must go Van Halen to even finish at .500. To reach 90 wins, they must go 35-16. What was true at the start of the home stand remains true now. They must win two out of every three games in order to be in the contenders conversation toward the end. And 90 wins may not do it. And the Braves series puts them behind that pace. So, two out of three needs to start including some sweeps.

The Reds just completed a four-game sweep of the Pirates in Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh has lost five consecutive and seven of 10 coming into PNC Park on Tuesday evening.