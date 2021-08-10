Treasure trove: Favorable schedule pits Cardinals vs. sinking Pirates; must set sail or get buried in race

PITTSBURGH — The Cardinals' home stand against peers circling .500 did not yield the momentum they hoped coming out of the trade deadline and into the most welcoming stretch of their schedule. Atlanta's sweep proved a speedbump and Kansas City's victory Sunday a pothole, jarring the Cardinals from any momentum before heading on what should be the smoothest road trip of the season.
Pirates to the rescue.
The last-place Pittsburgh club will host the Cardinals for a three-game set at PNC Park this week, and 10 of the Cardinals next 18 games against their division foes.
The math for the Cardinals unkind ... but simple.
At 55-56, they have 51 games remaining and must go Van Halen to even finish at .500. To reach 90 wins, they must go 35-16. What was true at the start of the home stand remains true now. They must win two out of every three games in order to be in the contenders conversation toward the end. And 90 wins may not do it. And the Braves series puts them behind that pace. So, two out of three needs to start including some sweeps.
The Reds just completed a four-game sweep of the Pirates in Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh has lost five consecutive and seven of 10 coming into PNC Park on Tuesday evening.
The Pirates are the lowest scoring team in the majors with 405 runs, but they are also the team with the second-highest ERA in the National League, at 5.11.
Put another way: Pittsburgh averages less than four runs a game and the pitching staff allows more than five earned runs every nine innings.
That's how a team finds itself under water at 41-71.
After his raging start to life as a Pirate, John Nogowski has cooled somewhat but remains a productive and regular member of the Pittsburgh's post-deadline lineup. Acquired from the Cardinals for cash in early July, Nogowski had 21 hits in his first 12 games for Pittsburgh and went .438/.491/583 slashing with more RBIs (10) than strikeouts (eight). His slash line is now at .272/.339/.369 for a .708 OPS with the Pirates.
Cardinals starter J. A. Happ will get his second turn in the rotation since joining the team at the deadline. His first win of this season and one of his finest starts of the season came in April against the Pirates. He pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings and held the Bucs to one hit. He struck out three and walked two in that game at Target Field for the Twins. In his career, the NL ballpark where Happ has pitched more than any other NL ballpark except Philadelphia is Pittsburgh's PNC Park.
In 11 games along the Allegheny, all of them starts, Happ is 3-5 with a 2.97 ERA.
The Cardinals will continue to go with Tommy Edman at leadoff against lefthanded pitching. That shuffles every other hitter down a spot so that Nolan Arenado is at cleanup.
Paul Goldschmidt, batting third, is four-for-15 in his career against Pirates starter Steven Brault, and two of those hits are home runs.
In additional news: The Cardinals played six members of the Class AA Springfield roster on the injured list because of exposure to COVID-19. The team is not confirming a number or any number of positive tests. Miles Mikolas was with the team over the weekend, though the righthander is vaccinated and official with the team said that he was kept isolated from the Class AA club in order create buffer in case of a situation like this.
CARDINALS(updated)
1. Tommy Edman, RF
2. Dylan Carlson, LF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Harrison Bader, CF
7. Paul DeJong, SS
8. Edmundo Sosa, 2B
9. J.A. Happ, LHP
PIRATES
1. Hoy Park, 2B
2. Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B
3. Bryan Reynolds, CF
4. Anthony Alford, LF
5. Jacob Stallings, C
6. Gregory Polanco, RF
7. John Nogowski, 1B
8. Kevin Newman, SS
9. Steven Brault, LHP
Check back throughout the evening here at StlToday.com for coverage from PNC Park, and there will be the coverage you've come to expect from the road in the pages of the Post-Dispatch.