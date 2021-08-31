Tuesday's Cardinals-Reds game is postponed and will be made up as doubleheader on Wednesday

CINCINNATI — With the likelihood of persisting rain and possibility of heavy storms throughout the evening above the Queen City, the Cardinals and Reds game has been postponed Tuesday, setting up a value-sized doubleheader between wild-card contenders.
Miles Mikolas, the scheduled starter for Tuesday night's game, will get the early game with a 12:10 p.m. St. Louis time first pitch. J. A. Happ will start the evening game, at 5:40 p.m.
Both games will be set for seven innings.
The Cardinals are not yet sure if they will promote the 29th player for the doubleheader, but they do have two September callups on the way to fortify the roster. Pitcher Brandon Dickson and catcher Ali Sanchez will join the team in Cincinnati as rosters expand to 28 on Sept. 1.
Sanchez's presence allows the Cardinals to use Andrew Knizner as a righthanded hitter off the bench and to be more aggressive with pinch-running.
Dickson's return to the Cardinals is a fascinating bracket on a career.
As a rookie, Dickson made his big-league debut in 2011 with the Cardinals, and as a result he received a 2011 World Series ring. A few months removed from winning a Silver Medal in the Tokyo Games, Dickson is now a September callup for the Cardinals, set to add length to the bullpen.
When last Miles Mikolas snagged a win in a big-league game, October was not the goal but already the destination and he was thrust into a spot to help push the Cardinals one day, one game further.
Yadier Molina had just tied the game with an RBI single in the eighth inning of Game 3 in the Cardinals' National League Division Series against Atlanta. The starters from the game were long gone, and there was a 4-4 tie game for the Cardinals to hold in the top of the ninth at Busch Stadium. Carlos Martinez, then the closer for the team, handled the ninth.
That set the stage for a walk-off.
When it didn't happen and the game plunged into extra innings — back before the gadgets and gizmos that greet teams there these days — the Cardinals went into the rotation for relief. Mikolas manned the 10th inning, and would have gone longer if not for Molina's sacrifice fly to win the game in the bottom of that inning. That moment is well known. Molina sending a fly ball into the outfield ... and then flinging his bat in that direction, too.
Mikolas received the win for his scoreless inning of work on Oct. 7, 2019.
And he hasn't won in the majors since.
Of course, he has only three starts in the majors since.
Approaching the two year mark of his last win as a starter in the majors, Mikolas will make his third start since his most recent return from the injured list. And it will be his first against a team that isn't the Pittsburgh Pirates. Mikolas has pitched at least four innings in his first two games back in the rotation, and he's allowed a total of five runs (three earned) while countering 10 hits allowed with eight strikeouts.
At his best, at his healthiest, Mikolas clogs the strike zone with multiple pitches and challenges hitters to do what they can with them.
It was an approach that benefitted Jon Lester on Monday night as the Cardinals won, 3-1, against the Cincinnati Reds. Starting from the first batter he faced, Lester tested the Reds with his cutter and his sinker and let the defense carry him at times. Tyler O'Neill dashed to make the catch for the first out of the game. Harrison Bader ranged for at least four essential catches. Dylan Carlson slid to steal a single. Edmundo Sosa dove to take another. And Nolan Arenado, being Nolan Arenado, got a key out at the plate on a groundball back to him.
There is a map there for Mikolas to follow Tuesday night.
There is also a caution light blinking.
Lester benefited from handedness.
No team in the National League and only one other team in the majors hits as poorly against lefties as the Reds. Against righthanders ... well, there is no team better. The Reds lead the majors with a .257 average against righthanded pitchers. Their .448 slugging percentage against righthanded pitchers is tops in the majors. That tugs up their OPS against righthanded pitchers to .784, and that too leads the majors. All of that is done with the Reds mostly at full strength, which they are not without Jesse Winker, All-Star outfielder.
The avenue for Mikolas is not as clear as it was for an effective Lester, but it's still there for his first win since going on the road to Colorado for a win on Sept. 12, 2019.
Here's the lineup at his back that he can put to work.
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Dylan Carlson, RF
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Tyler O'Neill, LF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Edmundo Sosa, SS
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Miles Mikolas, RHP
REDS
1. Jonathan India, 2B
2. Tyler Naquin, CF
3. Nick Castellanos, RF
4. Joey Votto, 1B
5. Mike Moustakas, 3B
6. Kyle Farmer, SS
7. Tucker Barnhart, C
8. Max Schrock, LF
9. Sonny Gray, RHP
Check back later this evening for updates from Great American Ball Park, and of course there will be the usual expanded, daily coverage in the pages of the Post-Dispatch and online at StlToday.com.