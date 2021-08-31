Tuesday's Cardinals-Reds game is postponed and will be made up as doubleheader on Wednesday

Approaching the two year mark of his last win as a starter in the majors, Mikolas will make his third start since his most recent return from the injured list. And it will be his first against a team that isn't the Pittsburgh Pirates. Mikolas has pitched at least four innings in his first two games back in the rotation, and he's allowed a total of five runs (three earned) while countering 10 hits allowed with eight strikeouts.

At his best, at his healthiest, Mikolas clogs the strike zone with multiple pitches and challenges hitters to do what they can with them.

It was an approach that benefitted Jon Lester on Monday night as the Cardinals won, 3-1, against the Cincinnati Reds. Starting from the first batter he faced, Lester tested the Reds with his cutter and his sinker and let the defense carry him at times. Tyler O'Neill dashed to make the catch for the first out of the game. Harrison Bader ranged for at least four essential catches. Dylan Carlson slid to steal a single. Edmundo Sosa dove to take another. And Nolan Arenado, being Nolan Arenado, got a key out at the plate on a groundball back to him.

There is a map there for Mikolas to follow Tuesday night.

There is also a caution light blinking.

Lester benefited from handedness.