Twenty (more) Questions: How can Major League Baseball energize pace of play and pace of offseason?

Q: Hi Derrick: Thanks for your Cardinals insight and great coverage! I’m one of those fans who is happy with the Cardinals sustained success. Sometimes the chats can lean negative because of those who feel differently than I, but I still enjoy how judiciously you handle all chatters. Trends in MLB pitching show that pitchers throw fewer and fewer innings on average every year, meaning teams need more pitchers available to survive the season. Since this trend is unlikely to change, do you envision the powers that be altering roster rules or attempting other changes to remedy this? And, what alterations would you recommend? Thanks! – Robert

DG: I do. And we’re already seeing that begin. The Dodgers have pioneered … let’s call it an inventive elasticity to the roster. The Dodgers used the injured list to manipulate pitching depth, and other teams have followed by using minor-league options to do so. The Cardinals did that to get through all the doubleheaders and their return to play in Chicago, and have sought such option flexibility on their roster to do so again. The rosters were going to expand to 26 players for 2020 before the pandemic stopped everything. Rosters grew to start the shortened season and allow for a quicker restart and help teams protect pitching depth and against injury. It’s somewhat inconsistent, right? They impose the three-batter minimum at the same time they expand the roster so that more relievers can be wedged into the bullpen – and go unused because of the three-batter minimum. Teams will get creative within those guardrails, and it wouldn’t shock me at if you start seasons some of these teams with the overlapping pitching rotations Dave Duncan and I once talked about – where a team has three or four “starters” and then three or four “shadows,” who swap in to cover innings or make the other starts. It’s not quite a six-man rotation, and it’s not quite an eight-man rotation. It’s an overlapping rotation, one that is possible with more pitchers on the roster and fewer innings being shouldered by starters.