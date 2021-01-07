Twenty Questions: What statistics will convince writers to vote Molina into Hall of Fame?

DG: You have articulated the view the team had, yes, and is now confronting again. When they signed him to a the three-year, $60-million extension they were relieved that they could rationalize the raise, calculate his value beyond the hard data, and know that it was going to keep him in Cardinals laundry till the end of his career. But they also were really aware that there was no guarantee. If he played as well as they hoped – why wouldn’t he keep playing? In a way, they paid for him to produce well enough to extend his career, and here they are.

DG: Some of the things that Curt Schilling has said are reprehensible, ill-conceived, and toxic. Should I go on? It is a delicate line to walk as a journalist, someone who has a job discussed in the First Amendment, to then hold speech against someone, even if it rises to the level of hate speech. After all, Free Speech does not mean Freedom from Consequences of That Speech. You ask if there is anything that a Hall of Fame candidate could say that is so disgusting, so vulgar that it would take away a vote. I’m sure there. I don’t want to spend much time thinking about it, and would rather confront it once that sewage belches from their mouth or oozes of their fingers and onto Twitter. Here’s how I have approach Schilling: I’m not going to let him step on me to make his point about journalists. I’m going to make my decision as a journalist, and if you think giving him a vote gives him a platform, then I’ll counter by saying it does the same for me. I got to go on national television the other day and point out how vile some of the things he’s said are. That’s how I’ll use the vote. Other baseball writers have done the same. I think that is consistent for me – my personal view that others do not have to share – as a journalist.