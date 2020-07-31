Two Cardinals positive for COVID-19 as Friday's game postponed and team self-isolates in hotel

The statement from the teams stresses that no members of the traveling part have left their hotel rooms Friday for Miller Park.

"The team is currently conducting rapid testing of the entire traveling party, has implemented contact tracing, and will continue to self-isolate," reads the statement from the team.

The Cardinals arrived in Milwaukee on Wednesday evening and had an off day Thursday before planning to play the Brewers in their home opener on Friday.

The Cardinals' situation is an alarm for Major League Baseball, which was already dealing with an outbreak on the Miami Marlins and the postponements that caused for the Phillies, Yankees, and Orioles. The Marlins have not played since Sunday due to more than half of their active roster testing positive for COVID-19 in the past eight days.

The Cardinals are in the process of doing contact tracing in order to determine who else should be concerned.

The Cardinals last played at Target Field on Wednesday night with the Twins. Since then, however, Cleveland has come to Target Field and presumably used the same visitors' clubhouse.