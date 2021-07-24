Unable to pinch hit Friday, Molina's stiff neck persists, giving Knizner an encore at catcher

CINCINNATI — Through the double doors that lead from the dugout to the visitors' clubhouse at Great American Ball Park there is a hallway with the training room on one end and, at the other, the place where Friday's game took a turn against the Cardinals only two or three people saw.
It was there, in the batting cage that occupies a room just beyond a kitchen, that Yadier Molina tried to ready his swing in the seventh or eighth inning for a likely pinch-hit spot in the ninth.
He could not, according to his manager, loosen his neck.
It "locked up" on him, Shildt said.
Molina's unavailability in the ninth left the Cardinals without a position player on the bench and thrust Adam Wainwright into the spot of pinch-hitter for the final swing of the game. Despite a worthy plate appearance, Wainwright struck out to end the 6-5 loss.
Less than 24 hours later, Molina's absence persists.
The Cardinals catcher is not in the lineup for Saturday night's game at GABP. Andrew Knizner, who had a two-run double Friday, starts his second consecutive game for the first time since starting consecutive games against the Reds in the first week of June. That was also the last time Molina missed an extended period of time.
The plan coming into this series was to get Molina a break Friday and then utilize off days Monday and Thursday to steal the veteran catcher as many as three days away from his pads in one week.
The severity of Molina's neck issue was not immediately known as Shildt will address it during the team's batting practice later Saturday evening.
Jake Woodford makes his second start as a part of the rotation and will be denied a rematch with Reds outfielder Nicholas Castellanos. The flex heard round the general vicinity of the Reds' riverboat ballpark did not last as an emblem of the season. It was featured in a banner that has since been replaced by one for Jesse Winker, and it made its way onto some T-shirts, though the artwork by Castellanos' son of his father is father better, and appears to be a better seller in town, anecdotally.
During the opening series of the season, Woodford hit Castellanos with a pitch and drew the ire of the NL's batting leader. When Castellanos scored on a wild pitch, arriving at home plate as a sliding Woodford did to try and make the play, the Reds' outfielder leaped to his feet and loomed over Woodford, flexing. The moment sparked a genuine bullpen-emptying brouhaha between the teams and also one of the finer quotes of the early season.
Castellanos said Molina could have punched him in the face and he still would have asked for the catcher's autograph.
Castellanos later told Claibs Online, the web site curated and run by broadcaster Mike Claiborne, that he would have had a meal with the rookie Woodford, too. He got the bruise and the run. Bygones be bygones.
Due to a microfracture in his right wrist, Castellanos is on the 10-day injured list and will miss the entirety of this three-game series between the Cardinals and Reds. He was in the dugout Friday night, joking with Joey Votto after Votto scored a key run on a wild pitch and had a chance to flex over a Cardinals pitcher, but did not.
Here are the lineups for Saturday's game as the Cardinals try to get to 50 wins and the Reds try to win the series and assure they'll start next week in second place in the NL Central:
CARDINALS
1. Dylan Carlson, RF
2. Paul Godlschmidt, 1B
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B
4. Tyler O'Neill, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Tommy Edman, 2B
7. Harrison Bader, CF
8. Andrew Knizner, C
9. Jake Woodford, RHP
REDS
1. Jonathan India, 2B
2. Jesse Winker, LF
3. Joey Votto, 1B
4. Tyler Naquin, RF
5. Eugenio Suarez, 3B
6. Kyle Farmer, SS
7. Tucker Barnhart, C
8. Shogo Akiyama, CF
9. Luis Castillo, RHP
Check back throughout the evening here at StlToday.com for coverage from GABP and updates on Molina. Miles Mikolas' first rehab start will also be covered here and in the pages of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.