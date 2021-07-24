Unable to pinch hit Friday, Molina's stiff neck persists, giving Knizner an encore at catcher

CINCINNATI — Through the double doors that lead from the dugout to the visitors' clubhouse at Great American Ball Park there is a hallway with the training room on one end and, at the other, the place where Friday's game took a turn against the Cardinals only two or three people saw.

It was there, in the batting cage that occupies a room just beyond a kitchen, that Yadier Molina tried to ready his swing in the seventh or eighth inning for a likely pinch-hit spot in the ninth.

He could not, according to his manager, loosen his neck.

It "locked up" on him, Shildt said.

Molina's unavailability in the ninth left the Cardinals without a position player on the bench and thrust Adam Wainwright into the spot of pinch-hitter for the final swing of the game. Despite a worthy plate appearance, Wainwright struck out to end the 6-5 loss.

Less than 24 hours later, Molina's absence persists.

The Cardinals catcher is not in the lineup for Saturday night's game at GABP. Andrew Knizner, who had a two-run double Friday, starts his second consecutive game for the first time since starting consecutive games against the Reds in the first week of June. That was also the last time Molina missed an extended period of time.