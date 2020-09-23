Uncommon grounds: Gomber's snappy scoreless innings keep Carpenter hopping at hot corner

Before his spot start Tuesday, Gomber met with pitching coach Mike Maddux and identified two lodestars for his game. Coming out of the bullpen, Gomber wanted to pitch as deep as possible, and that meant aiming for 12 or fewer pitches per inning.

Maddux and the lefty discussed how he had been pitching up in the zone as a reliever, and how sometimes that would prolong at-bats by inviting foul balls. With one eye on Gomber’s efficiency and the other on a scouting report for the Royals, Maddux suggested: “Let’s get down. Let’s get down early.” Gomber targeted the lower reaches of the strike zone, and when he got in the game he had the changeup at his fingertips to do it. In previous appearances, he’s throwing the changeup about 3 percent of the time.

On Tuesday, he threw it 12 percent of the time.

With that plunging pitch, Gomber was able to play his fastball off of it for quick contact and breezy innings, as long as his infielders cooperated.

“That’s exactly what you want as a starting pitcher: Guys making plays behind you,” Gomber said. “Pretty sure we have the best defense in baseball, and that was on full display.”