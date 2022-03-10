Union will challenge any delay to free agency for Cardinals Flaherty & Hicks due to MLB's canceled games

JUPITER, Fla. — With each day Major League Baseball as subtracted from the regular-season schedule, the calendar gets closer to adding another year before free agency for a handful of players, including Cardinals righthander Jack Flaherty and reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani.

That a possible, significant fallout from the ongoing lockout.

And the union will challenge it.

Cardinals pitchers Flaherty and Jordan Hicks start this season with almost precisely four years of service time, two full seasons shy of qualifying for free agency. If the lockout erases 15 days from the schedule in Hicks case or 21 days for Flaherty, that will make the 2022 season too short for them to qualify for free agency as scheduled after the 2023 season. The Cardinals would retain the rights to two of the finer arms in their organization for an additional season, through 2024 – and arbitration would set their salaries, not the open market.

Ohtani, the Angels’ two-way star who won the American League MVP in 2021, and Home Run Derby champ Pete Alonso are two headliners who would have their access to free agency delayed as a result of the current canceled games. Alonso’s would be pushed back until after the 2025 season.

The union “would be asking for compensation or having those games scheduled,” said Bruce Meyer, the players’ union lead negotiator and attorney.

It also would press to have service time restored, Meyer said.

In 1995, the union successfully had service time lost to the strike and shortened season restored to players. In 2020, the union was able to argue that the definition of service time be adjusted to fit the 60-day schedule and time on an COVID-19 list. Any reduction of service time due to the owners canceling games would be a major hurdle to an agreement, and owners have fought paying full salary in a shorted season but not full service time as recently as 2020.

On Wednesday, commissioner Rob Manfred removed another week from the regular season after determining the union and owners could not reach an agreement by that evening. Negotiations continued Thursday morning and the sides agreed to a proposal that tabled the creation of an international draft until the summer. The stretch of newly canceled game postpones the Cardinals’ home opener and wipes four series from the calendar. The commissioner said the earliest the season could start is April 14, deleting 14 days from the calendar — and a fortnight from the calculation of service time.

Thursday afternoon, MLB extended the deadline for an agreement and a full season for the third consecutive day, according to reports.

The regular season, as currently described, is 186 days to play 162 games. Players are awarded a full season of playing time for 172 days in the majors. Anything less than 172 is credited as days of service time. Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman starts 2022 with 2 years, 114 days of service time – or 2.114, two days shy of being eligible for arbitration as a player with Super-2 status.

Teams have manipulated service time by keeping players in the minors until 15 or 16 days of the season have passed to extend their control of that player to more than six seasons. The Cubs did that with Kris Bryant, and the union has argued for protection against service-time manipulation in the current negotiations.

The Cardinals did not attempt to massage Hicks’ service time, promoting him on the eve of opening day to be on the active roster that day in New York in 2018. He continued to earn service time, by rule, while on the injured list and starts 2022 with 4.000. Likewise, the Mets did not toy with Alonso’s service time to buy an extra year of control.

Many players, including Flaherty, have a random number of days on their service time – either to reflect a September promotion or a return to the minors. The Cardinals’ opening-day starter, who debuted Sept. 1, 2017, begins the year with 4.006 service time. It would take another week of cancelations by MLB for the calendar to shrink enough for his free agency to be delayed a year. A source with the union asserted that would not happen.

If the lockout persists, other Cardinals on the cusp of having their free agency delayed included Harrison Bader (4.030) and Andrew Knizner (2.021).

The union proposed an early access to free agency this past winter, but that has been one of the asks swept off the table through the course of negotiations. The union also sought to expand the number of players with access to arbitration, but owners drew what one source called “a red line” at expanding beyond the top 22% of the two-year class. The union’s concept of creating a bonus pool of money has been adopted by the owners in their proposals, and the two sides continue to haggle over the size of that bonus pool.

To specifically address service-time manipulation, the owners have agreed to award a full year of time to players who finish first or second in Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year voting. In past negotiations, the owners have been willing to spend service time as coin in negotiations ahead of monetary coins.

