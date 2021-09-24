Unlucky 13th: Cardinals edge Cubs in Game 1, 8-5, to extend winning streak but lose Sosa to injury

The escape did add to Happ’s pitch count and bring the Cardinals’ bullpen into play before Happ was eligible for the win. Despite the doubleheader games being trimmed to seven innings, the rules to qualify for a win have not been. A starter must still pitch at least five innings and leave with the lead to receive a win. Happ allowed only two hits and pitched four scoreless innings on 74 pitches, but by not completing the fifth he left the win out there for a reliever to grab. With the Cubs’ uprising, one did by default.

The Cardinals have Dakota Hudson available in the bullpen for Game 2 to cover any extended innings after Jack Flaherty’s start. The opening day starter, who will be added to the active roster between games, is making his first appearance in a game at any level since straining his shoulder a month ago. He said his pitch count could be limited.

The lineups for Game 2 will be posted right here when available.

