Update: Scherzer sees 'no reason' for further pay cuts unless MLB owners are more forthcoming

Despite a financial proposal from Major League Baseball’s owners that landed with a thud Tuesday and drew sentiments of disappointment and frustrations from players, a veteran union rep still sees a way past “daunting obstacles” to save a 2020 regular season.
“Across the board, players want to play,” Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller, who serves on the Major League Baseball Players’ Association executive subcommittee, wrote in a text message to The Post-Dispatch. “We have shown that desire publicly as well as privately among ourselves. A 2020 season is going to require sacrifices from everyone, and players are certainly willing to make them.
"But we won’t sacrifice our principles or what we believe is right and fair. I believe that despite the daunting obstacles we all face to have baseball this year, we will find a way to overcome them.”
One of Miller's peers from the unions executive committee -- and one of the most influential players in the game -- Max Scherzer put a more pointed comment on Twitter late Wednesday night.
The Washington Nationals ace explained how the agreed-upon pay cut in March is far enough without the owners being more forthcoming.
"After discussing the latest developments with the rest of the players there’s no reason to engage with MLB in any further compensation reductions," Scherzer wrote in a message. "We have previously negotiated a pay cut in the version of prorated salaries, and there’s no justification to accept a (second) pay cut based upon the current information the union has received. I’m glad to hear other players voicing the same viewpoint and believe MLB’s economic strategy would completely change if all documentation were to become public information."
Scherzer, a St. Louis native and former Mizzou All-American, touched a key issue for the union: the owners' insistence that revenues have been vaporized by this stalled season but unwillingness to open up all their finances for the union to audit. It's one of the major reasons why the union is wary of a revenue-sharing plan when it cannot be sure how owners will define "revenue."
In an attempt to open the 2020 season in early July, the owners have prepared two-track proposals for the players’ union – one to detail the health, safety, and logistics of a season; and the other to determine salary compensation in a season of severely reduced revenue.
Both are being negotiated simultaneously and urgently, with this week and next considered pivotal to having baseball this year.
Major League Baseball and the union acknowledged a financial proposal approved Tuesday and delivered to players. Instead of offering a revenue-sharing model that was initially floated by owners, numerous reports detailed the owners’ formal proposal for progression reduction of players’ prorated salaries, with the highest-paid players taking the deepest cut. According to a formula detailed by The Associated Press, players making the major-league minimum would receive 90 percent of their prorated salary for an 82-game schedule, or $256,706. The percentage of salary reduction would increase, tier by tier, as the player’s salary does, and each player is subject to every tier of cuts below their top tier.
Players making more than $20 million for the 2020 season, for example, would be in the tier with the steepest reduction, at 90 percent of their salary above $20 million, and subject to all six tiers. Based on the formula, the Cardinals’ highest-paid player, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, would have his $22-million salary for 2020 reduced to $4.2 million. Goldschmidt is in the first year of a five-year, $130-million extension that is the largest contract in Cardinals history, and in addition to his salary he is guaranteed $4.5 million this year from his signing bonus.
ESPN calculated that Angels’ outfielder Mike Trout, the game’s best player, will have his salary cut from $216,049 per game to $70,104.
The highest-paid players could receive less than a quarter of the salary.
Players, according to a report in The Athletic, will also have access to additional bonuses for postseason play – where Major League Baseball finds its television-revenue jackpot.
This opening serve of negotiations was met with predictable comments. The New York Daily News quoted a source saying that proposal as a “non-starter.” Numerous players used an adjective similar to the one Miller did: “Disappointing.”
“This season is not looking promising,” Mets starter Marcus Stroman wrote on Twitter.
The union now has a chance to return volley.
Acrimony between baseball’s union and Major League Baseball has been convulsing for several years as the current Collective Bargaining Agreement nears its expiration. The current rhetoric happens at a time of national crisis during a global pandemic that has seen more than 30 million become unemployed. At the same time, the NHL revealed Tuesday its plan for a return to the ice, and the NBA is also working with its players for how it restarts the 2019-20 season. The bruise baseball will take for its arguing will look worse in light of other professional sports leagues returning, even if the winter sports have a head start with games played and revenue already in pocket from this season.
At the same time, Major League Baseball clubs are approaching the endpoint of financial policies agreed upon when spring training abruptly ended due to the coronavirus’ blitz around the world.
This coming weekend, teams will make their final payments to major-league players based on an agreement reached in late March. This is also the final week of the $400 weekly payments teams pledged to their minor-league players. On Tuesday, as frustration with the owners’ proposal brewed on social media, ESPN reported that the Oakland Athletics notified minor-league players about stopping their salary payments for the remainder of the season.
Each team can determine its own payment after Sunday.
The Cardinals were finalizing their plans for minor-league players this past week. The team confirmed a week ago to the Post-Dispatch that full-time business employees and baseball operations staff had been told they would be paid through the end of June, with no furloughs.
The March agreement that spawned the salary promises through the end of May is also a critical flashpoint between the union and the owners. The players’ union has argued that they already agreed to accept a pay cut for the 2020 season based on a shortened schedule and a prorated salary depending on the number of games played. The owners counter that the March agreement was based on fans being the stands – and ticket sales streaming through the gates – and with empty ballparks come empty revenue, so an adjustment is needed.
The financial negotiations are the largest, most volatile facet of baseball’s return, but not the only one under discussion. Some elements of a shortened and significantly modified season are easier to agree upon. Owners have discussed half a season, and players have sought a longer calendar for added salary. Owners intend to expand the postseason – which would be agreeable to the players based on their access to the additional revenue that would generate. The season would also likely include a universal designated hitter and reorganizing divisions along geographic silos.
The plan for return would also include new policies for on-field play – no spitting, no licking fingers, masks worn in the dugout – and re-entry to the ballpark, and also the essential part of any 2020 season: widespread testing of players and everyone in the game’s tight orbit.
There is ongoing debate between the sides on that, too.
“While the media is focused solely on the economic picture, we still have work to do on a health and safety plan,” Miller wrote in a text message, “as players are not only asked to risk their own health, but that of their families as well.”
KNIZNER JUST A TRADE CHIP?
QUESTION: Reading the "catcher of the future" story, sounds like Andrew Knizner already is a potential trade chip. How do you assess him? Is that all the team thinks he is?
COMMISH: Ivan Herrera is the catcher of the future, but Knizner can be an important part of the team as a backup catcher and first baseman. And maybe even a designated hitter if that comes to pass full-time in 2022. He has power and has shown he can hit for an average.
So far, even though the DH likely will be employed in a shortened 2020 season, it is not on the books for 2021. So we may yet see Jack Flaherty swinging the bat next year.
WHO GETS THE MOST DH AT-BATS?
QUESTION: Who do you see as getting the most at bats as Cards DH?
COMMISH: There will be many DHs for the Cardinals as manager Mike Shildt gives regular players days off in the field on a regular basis, at least for the first few weeks. This could mean Tyler O'Neill or Matt Carpenter or Dexter Fowler or even Paul Goldschmidt. Or just about anybody.
Don't forget Rangel Ravelo, who was going to make the club as a pinch hitter. There will be little need for pinch hitting with a DH in play and Ravelo will get his three or four swings a game, too.
Follow-up: Make Carp the DH and put Edman at 3rd.
COMMISH: Edman's ability to play multiple positions will make DHs out of a lot of Cardinals, on a given day. And it won't just be third base, either.
COMMISH'S STANCE ON THE DH
QUESTION: What's your position on the DH? For us traditionalists, it seems like the DH is being rammed through because of the pandemic. That’s foul play.
COMMISH: I do not like the DH. In my game, everybody has to wear a glove, and I don't mean a batting glove. The DH is going to be rammed down our throats this year, although the way the schedule seems to be designed, about 20 percent of the games will be on the road against AL Central teams anyway.
The DH is not in the contract language for 2021, the final year of the Basic Agreement. At the least, we can see if we like it this year.
The DH, incidentally, has been used once before in St. Louis. For a while, baseball alternated years in which the DH was used for the World Series and one of those years was in 1982 when Dane Iorg, who will be my "Where Are They Now?" topic in Wednesday's Post-Dispatch, was nine for 17 as a DH against the Brewers and one of the key factors in the Cardinals winning the Series.
WHY HAVE FANS TURNED ON KEITH HERNANDEZ?
QUESTION: Can you give any reasons why fans wouldn't support Keith Hernandez for Cardinals HOF?
COMMISH: I can think of three, in no particular order. But I firmly believe --and have believed for years -- that he should get in.
One is that Hernandez was involved in the cocaine scandal in the 1980s. Second is that he played seven years with the hated Mets after his nine-plus with the Cardinals. Third, many of the online voters may not even have seen him play.
But they should have. A stylist unmatched at first base and a dependable .300 hitter. Maybe next year.
Follow-up: Maybe Cardinal fans look at the whole player, both on the field and off, when they choose to honor that player. Keith Hernandez would not have been traded if he was not a disruptive force in the clubhouse, and did not represent the Cards off the field well. Maybe the "Cardinal Way" is valuing performance on and off the field.
COMMISH: Fans should include off-field actions, as well as on-field performance, and if they hold that against Hernandez, that is their right.
He has matured a lot since those days.
YOUTH MOVEMENT IN STL?
QUESTION: Would you say that the Cardinals are in a better position player-wise moving forward than other clubs because they can just double down on their youth movement, which is cheaper, with players like Carlson, Herrera, Gorman, Liberatore, and Torres in the pipeline?
COMMISH: Many teams probably feel they are blessed with similar talent. But the Cardinals are blessed this year with pitching depth, and pitching generally wins the championships.
There will be some clubs scrambling to put together a representative 15-man staff. The Cardinals will no have trouble there. But will they score enough runs?
TRACKING YADI AND ALBERT
COMMENT: Marly Rivera’s ESPN interview with Yadi was excellent, as he seemed to open up more, noting the difficulty of catching at his age and his confidence that a deal would get done with the Cardinals.
COMMISH: As he long has said, Molina wants to finish up here.
Having to play only half a season this year, he may well think he has two more full years in him. I would think the Cardinals could count on him being a regular for only one of those years (2021).
Follow-up: Why not sign Pujols to a 1-year deal in 2022 so he can hit his 700th HR and break Aaron’s RBI and doubles record as a Cardinal? The DH should be in play. That would be a storybook ending.
COMMISH: A storybook ending, yes. But he will be 42 years old then. There won't be 30-man rosters. And he has a 10-year personal services contract with the Angels after he is through playing. That would have to be bargained.
SWING AND A MISS FOR 'MO'?
QUESTION: Marco Gonzales is a solid rotation piece in Seattle and Tyler O'Neill is still an outfield question mark in St. Louis. Another swing and miss for 'Mo,' or is the jury still out?
COMMISH: The jury is out until O'Neill gets a legitimate chance to play regularly, and that should come this year.
I seem to recall that no one was too upset when the trade was made, however. Marco did get over the hump, but he had his chances here and didn't succeed -- although he had to deal with a couple of injuries.
SURE SIGN OF MLB'S RETURN: WE'VE GOT ARENADO QUESTIONS!
COMMENT: Sorry about another Arenado remark, but with the pandemic and the economic costs, the Rockies might be more desperate to get his contract off the books and might give him up for 1 or 2 players.
COMMISH: Until owners get their bearings on how much they will lose this year, the costs are going to be too high for nearly everybody, Cardinals included, to trade for Arenado — unless the Rockies would take comparable salaries in return.
If Arenado wants to opt out of his contract another year down the line, he might want to be careful. Suitors could be limited.
WHAT IS THE PLAYERS' STANCE?
QUESTION: What is the players stance in the current negotiations?
COMMISH: They want to play. They want to be safe when they are playing and traveling. And they want to be paid what they think is fair, keeping in mind that both sides are losing money this year and that the people really don't care about millionaires and billionaires squabbling when a lot of folks are out of work. Or sick. Or worse.
Follow-up: Can’t the players insist on standard language in any 2020 agreement that nothing in it will last beyond 2020, including the financial arrangement? Would that clarify any fears that the owners will use the agreement in future CBA negotiations?
COMMISH: In one sense, this agreement could be a one-year wonder for both sides. But, if the players feel they are giving up too much money this year, they could ask, for example, for some assurance for next year that the owners legitimately will spend for free agents or that draft pick compensation for a team signing a free agent be waived or that there be a minimum payroll for teams.
There will be another agreement to be hammered out after next season, too, when the five-year Basic Agreement expires but there is no harm in giving up something now in hopes of getting something back next year.
SIX-MAN ROTATION IN THE WORKS?
QUESTION: Six-man rotation: think we'll see that in a shortened Cards season? If not, who's out?
COMMISH: The ways in which pitchers will be used this season will be entirely different from what's gone before or what will happen in succeeding years. Rosters will have as many as 15 pitchers at any one time, so starters won't be taxed to go more than five innings. You probably will see many relievers working multiple innings.
But there is no particular need for a six-man rotation, per se, although the Cardinals have at least six potential starters, if KK Kim is used in that fashion.
HOW TO SPEED UP THE GAME (CONTINUED)
COMMENT: Working the count a la Matt Carpenter takes a lot of skill and experience. So does chess. But neither makes for a good spectator sport. Unless you’re happy with the current pace of MLB play, the solution is to award a walk after three balls, not four.
COMMISH: It would help if the pitchers actually would throw strike one. And if the hitters would realize that a strikeout is not a good out, not nearly as good as hitting the ball to a fielder who might actually miss it or throw it away.
More balls in play, however it is achieved, is better, especially for pace of play. And you will see Carpenter putting more balls in play this year, too.
FREDBIRD'S FUTURE?
QUESTION: Will Fredbird be cut out of the owners-players agreement? Mascots are people too, you know, and they already have masks.
COMMISH: I'm sure Fredbird's mother was sorely disappointed she couldn't be on the field to see her son on Mother's Day.
I guess Fredbird won't be on the field much, if at all, this summer although I hope he eventually can continue to visit hospitals and school groups as he customarily has done.
GAMES WITHOUT FANS: THUMBS UP OR DOWN?
QUESTION: Am I the only person believing that games without fans, and TV broadcasts with fake crowd noise and broadcasters calling the game from their homes, could turn into the biggest flop of modern time? Players feed off crowd noise. Heck, I would argue that fans watching on TV even feed off the crowd reaction at the stadium.
COMMISH: At first, I don't think fans and players will mind that there is no real crowd noise. After the first week or so, I think both sides will miss it a lot because the novelty will be gone. The only way this really is going to work is that there are some crowds, of whatever size, in every park before the end of the season and, certainly for the postseason.
WHY WAS WILLIE MCGEE TRADED?
QUESTION: Why was Willie McGee traded in 1990? What was your reaction to the trade at the time?
COMMISH: The brewery owned the team at the time and there was a slew of prospective free agents, none of which it was particularly interested in signing, a list which also included Vince Coleman and Terry Pendleton although there was some discussion about keeping Coleman.
McGee was dealt to Oakland, which was looking for outfield help when Dave Henderson was hurt. The Cardinals got outfielder Felix Jose, who was very serviceable, hitting close to .300 for his two-plus seasons before being dealt to Kansas City.
And they got McGee back for four more years later on.
TEMPY FOR OZZIE? HOW DID THAT HAPPEN?
QUESTION: It turned out to be a great trade, but what led to Garry Templeton being traded for Ozzie Smith? I know Templeton was disgruntled, but why did the Padres trade a HOF and the best defensive SS ever?
COMMISH: The Padres and Ozzie were having some contract issues -- Smith had a no-trade clause, which he would waive if he got more money -- and the Cardinals felt compelled to move Templeton, after his August eruption at Busch Stadium in 1981. The December trade, at first, involved four other players, with outfielder Sixto Lezcano going to San Diego and righthander Steve Mura coming here.
Two months later, Cardinals general manager/manager Whitey Herzog, after flying to San Diego, convinced Smith and his agent, Ed Gottlieb, to agree to go to St. Louis and the rest of the swap was completed.
ACCESS FOR COVERING THE GAMES?
QUESTION: Have you heard anything about how reporters can cover games? Will you have clubhouse access, press box privileges, etc?
COMMISH: This issue is pretty far down the line but, clearly, an important one for us. I don't see us gaining access to the clubhouse. I would hope we would have access to the press box -- we have a big one here -- and to the field area before the game, even if we have to interview players in the box-seat areas, socially distanced.
Post-game interviews might have to be done in a press conference setting, which the manager does at home anyway. Privileges will not be plentiful but we don't expect that. Just reasonable access.
