Waino's back: Cardinals, their longtime ace agree on deal for 2022, sources say

The righthanded pitcher who they've turned to again and again over the past two years and will lead them into the postseason this year will be back with the Cardinals for 2022.

Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals have agreed on a deal for the next season and will finalize it Friday, sources close to the team have confirmed to the Post-Dispatch.

A press conference has been announced by the team for 2 p.m. St. Louis time.

Details of the deal were not immediately known.

The two sides have had discussions throughout the past week, and Wainwright, 40, made it clear earlier this month that he intended to pitch in 2022. He added that he hoped it would be with the Cardinals, the only club he's known in his 18 years in the majors. The team, likewise, shared that sentiment.

Wainwright is 17-7 this season with a team-best 3.05 ERA, and he will receive votes for the National League Cy Young Award. He won his 17th game Tuesday night as the Cardinals clinched a wild-card berth in the playoffs and extended the club-record winning streak to 17 games.