Wainwright family donates $250,000 to aid Cardinals minor-leaguers

As minor-leaguers face greater financial uncertainty than their big-league brethren and face a season and salaries in jeopardy, one Cardinals veteran and his family have donated to an organization with the express purpose of helping minor-league players in the Cardinals organization.

Adam and Jenny Wainwright donated $250,000 to More than Baseball, the organization announced in a release Thursday and The Post-Dispatch independently confirmed. That money has been earmarked to help specifically Cardinals' minor-leaguers.

"Just trying to be a good steward of what's been loaned to me," Wainwright said. "To those who need it."

More than Baseball is a non-profit organization to aid minor-league players in need — especially those who because of the low wages and season employment cannot afford food or housing at times. The group's mission statement reads: "We refuse to allow any ballplayers go to bed hungry and wake up on an air mattress only to play in front of thousands of paying fans per night." The group has used Twitter to let minor-leaguers know that it is available to help with housing as well as food and even equipment.

While given a baseball backdrop, the goal of More than Baseball harmonizes with what the Wainwrights have focused their personal charitable endeavors on -- basic needs. Through Big League Impact, the Wainwrights have worked to bring clean water, build wells, and provide other basic needs, such as food and shelter, to communities in Haiti and Nicaragua, and in the United States. Adam Wainwright has long described how his post-pitching career will be focused on a farm that will provide work and food for those in need.