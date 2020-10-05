Wainwright makes his pitch as a broadcaster, will join Braves-Marlins coverage on FS-1

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright, who has been a go-to in-game interview for national broadcasters throughout his career, will see how the headset fits without a cap on this week.

Wainwright will be a part of the Marlins-Braves division series Game 1 broadcast Tuesday on FS-1. Wainwright confirmed that he will be in the booth at Minute Maid Park with the broadcast team as an analyst for the game. The first game of the best-of-five series starts at 1 p.m. St. Louis time.

It is Wainwright's first formal dabble into being a part of a national broadcast.

He will join a broadcast group that includes former teammate A.J. Pierzynski and play-by-play man Adam Amin, the network announced.

It is not unusual for an active player to take part in postseason broadcasts. Pierzynski did it. He was part of the Fox Sports broadcasts of the playoffs during the Cardinals' 2011 World Series run, three years before he was on the team. He also contributed in 2012 and 2013, and then he was hired in 2017. Frank Thomas, Curtis Granderson, and John Smoltz all contributed to postseason broadcasts on TBS as active players. Smoltz was with the Cardinals in 2009, and he had been a part of postseason broadcasts in 2008.

Smoltz has been on the call with Joe Buck the past four World Series for Fox.