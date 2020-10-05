Wainwright makes his pitch as a broadcaster, will join Braves-Marlins coverage on FS-1

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright, who has been a go-to in-game interview for national broadcasters throughout his career, will see how the headset fits without a cap on this week.
Wainwright will be a part of the Marlins-Braves division series Game 1 broadcast Tuesday on FS-1. Wainwright confirmed that he will be in the booth at Minute Maid Park with the broadcast team as an analyst for the game. The first game of the best-of-five series starts at 1 p.m. St. Louis time.
It is Wainwright's first formal dabble into being a part of a national broadcast.
He will join a broadcast group that includes former teammate A.J. Pierzynski and play-by-play man Adam Amin, the network announced.
It is not unusual for an active player to take part in postseason broadcasts. Pierzynski did it. He was part of the Fox Sports broadcasts of the playoffs during the Cardinals' 2011 World Series run, three years before he was on the team. He also contributed in 2012 and 2013, and then he was hired in 2017. Frank Thomas, Curtis Granderson, and John Smoltz all contributed to postseason broadcasts on TBS as active players. Smoltz was with the Cardinals in 2009, and he had been a part of postseason broadcasts in 2008.
Smoltz has been on the call with Joe Buck the past four World Series for Fox.
Wainwright, 39, is coming off a season as the Cardinals' most reliable starter. He went 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA. He tied for the league-lead with two shutouts, and on his 39th birthday he threw a nine-inning shutout against Cleveland a day after he told relievers to count on a day off. In Game 2 of the Cardinals' wild-card series against San Diego, Wainwright allowed two runs on six hits through 3 1/3 innings and left with the lead.
The Cardinals eventually lost that game in a flurry of homers by the Padres, and they were shutout, 4-0, in Game 3 on Friday at Petco Park to end the season.
Wainwright is at the end of a one-year contract that guaranteed him $5 million, and in the shortened season he triggered bonuses for games started worth at least an addition $3 million. It is the second consecutive year he's pitched on an incentive-laden one-year contract for the Cardinals.
When asked if he intends to pitch in 2021, Wainwright has said he would make that decision after talking with his family during the offseason. The results of his season do not hint at retirement, and several teammates have expressed hope that he will return.
Wainwright and Yadier Molina have both expressed an interest in remaining the Cardinals, and they have also privately talked about signing as free agents elsewhere, but together. Molina has said he wants to play another two seasons. Wainwright said before this season he intends to make his decisions year to year.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.