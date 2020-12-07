Wainwright wins MLB's Clemente Award; sixth Cardinals player recognized by MLB's highest honor for charity, leadership

• And then there is the fantasy football league. One of the earliest ventures for Wainwright – and one that has inspired other similar charitable activities around professional sports – the Big League Impact fantasy league offered a model for players to use at all 30 clubs. They would enlist players to run fantasy football teams and sell spots in that league to fans in exchange for donations. This has expanded to help players find causes they want to pursue and help, and as a result there has been $5.8 million donated to 94 different charities by 150 different big-league players.

“Congratulations to Adam for this well-deserved recognition of his long and meritorious philanthropic efforts in St. Louis, across the United States and around the world,” said commissioner Rob Manfred in a statement. “The personal and dedicated attention he has given to addressing issues that affect those in greatest need is a wonderful demonstration of Roberto’s humanitarian legacy. He is most deserving to be counted among the recipients of this prestigious honor.”

Wainwright, 39, is a free agent this winter after leading the Cardinals’ rotation in many significant categories this past year.

The Cardinals have expressed an interest in re-signing the righthander.