Wainwright wins MLB's Clemente Award; sixth Cardinals player recognized by MLB's highest honor for charity, leadership

When he got the phone call that told him his impact, his influence, and the legacy he’s building for philanthropy would be honored this year by receiving one of Major League Baseball’s most cherished awards, pitcher Adam Wainwright was driving and “almost ran into an oak tree.”
He needed a moment to regain himself.
Such is the gravity of winning the Roberto Clemente Award.
The Cardinals’ longtime starter who has spurred many peers into charitable endeavors and had as championed and funded causes from clean-water programs in Haiti to assuring people had full plates in St. Louis, Wainwright was announced as the 2020 Clemente Award winner during a special telecast on MLB Network.
“I just don’t know the words to describe how big this award is,” Wainwright said, during a conference call with St. Louis media from his home in Georgia. “The work we’re doing is never going to stop. I’m not doing this for an award. I’m doing this to help people.”
Wainwright called it the “crown jewel” of any award he’s received.
The award was announced a year after the death of Vera Clemente, Roberto’s widow who was the heart of the award for decades as she strengthened and championed the idea of philanthropy as a legacy for active ballplayers.
Wainwright is the sixth Cardinal to win the Clemente Award and the fourth since 2013. The Cardinals have won more Clemente awards than any other organization: Lou Brock (1975), Ozzie Smith (1995), Albert Pujols (2008), Carlos Beltran (2013), and, most recently, Yadier Molina (2018). As Molina planned a way to help people in Puerto Rico after hurricanes had ravaged the island in 2017, the catcher turned to Wainwright for suggestions and guidance on how to flex the might of his platform to help people. One of the first text messages of congratulations Wainwright received Monday was from Molina.
The text was initially about their free agency, but Molina quickly added a congratulations, Wainwright said.
Wainwright talked about the culture in the Cardinals clubhouse that comes with being able to know and be around all the previous Clemente winners, including the late Brock.
“There’s a sense you need to go back in the community and give back,” Wainwright said. “It feeds into you. There is a whole charitable thing going on in St. Louis that is very, very unique. There’s a sense that you’re not just a baseball player, you’re a St. Louis Cardinal.”
Support Local Journalism
Each year Major League Baseball honors the player “who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field” with the Clemente award. And every year Wainwright, who has been nominated numerous times by the Cardinals, reads through the accomplishments of the winner to see what else peers are doing. In the past decade, one of the efforts Wainwright and his organization, Big League Impact, have undertaken is helping players find their “niche,” Wainwright said, to find what they’re interested in and how to manifest that as a charitable cause.
For Wainwright and his wife Jenny that has been basic needs – such as clean water and food. They have been active in building clean-water facilities in Haiti. They’ve helped fund food programs in St. Louis, in Georgia, and internationally, in places like Ethiopia.
Some of the specific efforts Wainwright has been involved in:
• Big League Impact helped construct a clean-water system through Water Mission for a community in Haiti and build the Ferrier Village Secondary School, which opened for the 2019-20 school year.
• A clean-water system Wainwright helped construct serves 15,000 people in an area of Honduras. There is a village where Wainwright worked to provide clean water so that villagers who had to once walk 4 miles, round trip, for stream water now only had to walk 50 feet for clean water.
• In Ethiopia, they purchased an 11-acre plot that houses a dairy farm and crops to help feed the people in the area that were dying of starvation.
• Partnering with Crisis Aid, Big League Impact provides meals for 3,000 families in need, and that includes 200 families a year in South St. Louis. That is in addition to supporting the “Home Plate Project,” which has provided close to 8 million means in the United States and Canada. According to MLB, that program has provided 4 million meals to families in need during the ongoing pandemic.
• And then there is the fantasy football league. One of the earliest ventures for Wainwright – and one that has inspired other similar charitable activities around professional sports – the Big League Impact fantasy league offered a model for players to use at all 30 clubs. They would enlist players to run fantasy football teams and sell spots in that league to fans in exchange for donations. This has expanded to help players find causes they want to pursue and help, and as a result there has been $5.8 million donated to 94 different charities by 150 different big-league players.
“Congratulations to Adam for this well-deserved recognition of his long and meritorious philanthropic efforts in St. Louis, across the United States and around the world,” said commissioner Rob Manfred in a statement. “The personal and dedicated attention he has given to addressing issues that affect those in greatest need is a wonderful demonstration of Roberto’s humanitarian legacy. He is most deserving to be counted among the recipients of this prestigious honor.”
Wainwright, 39, is a free agent this winter after leading the Cardinals’ rotation in many significant categories this past year.
The Cardinals have expressed an interest in re-signing the righthander.
While speaking with the media Monday, Wainwright mentioned that there could come a time where he has to consider options that may not include an offer from the Cardinals, the only team he’s every thrown a pitch for in the majors. Wainwright said he has not received any offers from teams, but there has been interest as teams sort through their plans and payrolls for 2021. Wainwright repeated that he intends to pitch in 2021. He added that one of the reasons why is because he thinks of his contract and his salary as a way to fund and expand his charities and the ones he’s interested in.
“I’m here,” he said. “Everybody knows my number. If you hear something let me know.”
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.