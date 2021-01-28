Wainwright's Back: Cardinals, 'legacy' ace agree to one-year deal, say sources

After receiving some competition for the righthanded pitcher that has defined an era for baseball in St. Louis, the Cardinals moved to improve their offer and assure Adam Wainwright's return for the 2021 season.

Wainwright and the Cardinals agreed Thursday on a one-year deal, sources confirmed to the Post-Dispatch.

The contract has a potential value of $8 million, a source clarified, not a guaranteed salary as previously reported here. His contract has been outfitted with incentives based on his appearances that could increase his salary.

Wainwright, 39, was the Cardinals' most reliable pitcher in 2020, throwing both of the teams shutouts and posting a 3.15 ERA in his 15th season with the Cardinals. This year's Roberto Clemente Award winner and a three-time All-Star, Wainwright made his debut in 2005, closed out a World Series championship in 2006, and has spent every inning of his major-league career with the Cardinals.

By re-signing Wainwright, the Cardinals have made their first addition to the major-league roster of the winter. They were the 30th of the 30 teams to do so.

