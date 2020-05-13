Watch now: Musial after his 3,000th hit: 'No school tomorrow!'

ST. LOUIS • After the first game of a brief, two-day stay against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Cardinals great Stan Musial pulled aside his former teammate and current coach Terry Moore with a suggestion.
Musial's base hit in the first game gave him 2,999 in his career, one shy of becoming the eighth player in major-league history with 3,000. A homestand was set to start in a day, so Musial suggested he skip the game at Wrigley so that he could reached the milestone back at home, at Busch, in front of a home crowd.
Manager Frank Hutchinson agreed and on May 13, 1958, Musial was not in the starting lineup.
History happened anyway.
Musial, 37 at the time, was coming off a season when he won his seventh and final batting title and finished second in the National League MVP race to Hank Aaron. It was the last time Musial would finish in the top nine. Musial hit .351 with a .612 slugging percentage, and in modern terms he led the league with a 1.034 OPS. Only four times previously in his career did he have a higher OPS than in 1957. That summer put him 43 hits shy of a goal he'd privately been chasing for a decade, as mentioned in this little book I wrote a few years ago (priced to move!). It had been 16 years since the last 3,000th hit was whacked, and it would be another dozen before Aaron and Willie Mays would both reach the magical number in 1970.
Musial was alone in the chase, though plenty of history swirled around him off the baseball field. That same day, May 13, rioters swarmed U.S. vice president Richard Nixon in Venezuela. Hitchcock's "Vertigo" opened in theaters four days earlier and was drawing crowds, and quietly the shoe industry and fastening business was forever altered by a trademark submitted that same day. It was for Velcro.
Musial was batting .483 when he stepped out of the lineup to save his 3,000th for St. Louis, but that was too tempting of a bat for Hutchinson to keep on the bench for long.
In the Cubs leading, 3-1, in the sixth inning and the tying run set to come to the plate, Hutchinson asked Musial to pinch-hit for pitcher Sam Jones. Musial uncurled from that signature stance and lashed a double into the left-field corner. That smack uncorked a rally and the Cardinals won, 5-3.
The celebration that Musial imagined for St. Louis instead happened all the way back to St. Louis. The Cardinals' train ride home became a whistlestop tour of sorts with crowds flocking to cheer Musial at the train steamed by. The train had to stop a few times in Illinois just so the crowd could salute The Man. When the train finally got to Union Station in St. Louis, it was approaching midnight and still a throng of fans were waiting for Musial.
The future Hall of Famer spotted all the kids in the crowd and greeted them with the first thing that popped to his mind.
"No school tomorrow!"
And thus began and ended Musial's run as superintendent.
The lefthanded-hitting Musial was back in the lineup May 14, starting at first base, and set receive an ovation from the home crowd for his feat. He gave them the show he promised. Musial's 3,001st hit was a home run, and he kept going with his 3,002nd and 3,003rd hit in the same game. By the time the game was over the and the Cardinals had defeated the visiting San Francisco Giants, 3-2, Musial's average was .500, in mid-May.
It would be a few days before his name wasn't in the lineup again.
-30-
1962: Stan Musial poses with wife Lil and daughter Janet
1959: Stan Musial
1963 Stan Musial's last at-bat
2007: Musial turns 87 with a birthday party at Beffa's
2002: Hall of Fame
1963 Stan Musial and Ken Boyer
1938: Stan Musial's basketball team
1939: Musial high school photo
1941 - Stan Musial with wife and son in Donora, Pa.
1941: Stan Musial
1942: Sporting News questionnaire
1942: Stan Musial spring training
1942: Musial slides
1942: Stan Musial
1943: Stan Musial poses at home with wife, Lil,
1944: St Louis Cardinals team photo
1946 World Series
1946: Slaughter Moore Musial
1948: Stan Musial
1949: Cardinals teammates
1949 "The Man" in Brooklyn
1949: Stan Musial
1952: Stan the man could pitch in
Wally Moon, Stan Musial and Tom Alston
1954 Musial & Auggie
1954 Stan Musial
1955: All-Star Game
1958: Stan Musial
1958: Stan Musial
1960: Stan Musial, Bing Devine
1962: Stan Musial with President Kennedy, wife Lil and daughter Janet in 1962
1963 Stan Musial retires
1963 Stan Musial's last at-bat
1963: Fans mob Stan Musial's car after his last game
1963: Musial and the umps
1963: Stan Musial
1963: Stan Musial and Mike Shannon
1963: Stan Musial retirement
1963: Stan Musial retirement ceremony
1963: Stan Musial's final at-bat
1963: Stan Musial and Red Schoendienst
1964: LBJ & Stan
1964: Stan Musial and autograph hunters
1968: Stan Musial at 1968 dedication of statue
1969: Ernie Banks, Stan Musial
1992: Stan Musial
1992: Stan Musial
2000: Stan throws out first pitch
2001: Sun shines bright on Cards, fans
2002: Jack Buck funeral
2003: Stan Musial first pitch
2004: World Series between Cardinals and Red Sox
2004: Cardinals legends
2005 Musial turns 85
2005: Cardinals legends chat behind the scenes at Busch
2005: Stan 'The Man' Musial takes a swing at Busch II's last year
2005: Behind the scenes, legends come to visit
2005: Musial with harmonica at Hall of Fame
2006: First pitch
2007: Cards Home Opener
2007: Musial statue unveiled at Lester's
2007: Stan and Lil Musial await statue unveiling
2009: Musial and Pujols
2010: Cardinals opening day in St. Louis
2010: Cards legend Stan Musial's 90th Birthday
2011: Stan Musial's Medal of Freedom
2011: Barack Obama, Stan Musial, Bill Russell
2011: Stan Musial receives presidential Medal of Freedom
2012: Cardinals celebrate championship season
2012: Cardinals celebrate championship season
2012: Cardinals celebrate championship season
2013: Stan Musial's funeral
2013: Reds Cardinals Baseball
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.