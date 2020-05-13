Watch now: Musial after his 3,000th hit: 'No school tomorrow!'

Musial's base hit in the first game gave him 2,999 in his career, one shy of becoming the eighth player in major-league history with 3,000. A homestand was set to start in a day, so Musial suggested he skip the game at Wrigley so that he could reached the milestone back at home, at Busch, in front of a home crowd.

Musial, 37 at the time, was coming off a season when he won his seventh and final batting title and finished second in the National League MVP race to Hank Aaron. It was the last time Musial would finish in the top nine. Musial hit .351 with a .612 slugging percentage, and in modern terms he led the league with a 1.034 OPS. Only four times previously in his career did he have a higher OPS than in 1957. That summer put him 43 hits shy of a goal he'd privately been chasing for a decade, as mentioned in this little book I wrote a few years ago (priced to move!). It had been 16 years since the last 3,000th hit was whacked, and it would be another dozen before Aaron and Willie Mays would both reach the magical number in 1970.