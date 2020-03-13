'We're in a holding pattern': Cardinals told to remain in Jupiter area, for now, as plans change 'hour by hour'

JUPITER, Fla. — On the first day without baseball, the Cardinals opened their training room and their weight room to players who were interested in using them, but canceled all other baseball-related activities and awaited instructions that, an official acknowledged, change "hour by hour."

"We're in a holding pattern," manager Mike Shildt said.

As every club adjusts to concern about the rapid spread of coronavirus, the Cardinals players have been instructed to remain in the Jupiter area for the time being. John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, made that recommendation during a mandatory meeting Friday morning for the major-league camp in the clubhouse. The suggestion came from the commissioner's office -- especially as Major League Baseball and its players' union discuss what's next for teams, players, and how to sort out salaries and workouts.

Mozeliak said it's easier to keep track of the players if they're near by, if they limit travel, and the team isn't "running them down."

During a conference call with media close to lunch time, Mozeliak said he had already had 12 different conversations with the commissioner's office, and he said that he's not taking the schedule day by day.

"I'm taking it hour by hour," he said.

He said the team and its players and support staff must "remain nimble."

Major League Baseball announced Thursday afternoon that spring training has been canceled and the start of the season would be delayed at least two weeks.

Shildt said there will be no baseball activities at the team's facility on Friday, but that the facility will be open to the players this weekend should they want to do some independent work. He said it's not yet clear how that will work, but they intend to be available to players for whatever they want to do in the coming days until instructed by the commissioner's office.