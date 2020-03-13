'We're in a holding pattern': Players given clearance to head home as plans evolve 'hour by hour'

JUPITER, Fla. — On the first day without baseball, the Cardinals opened their training room and their weight room to players who were interested in using them, but canceled all other baseball-related activities and awaited instructions that, an official acknowledged, change "hour by hour."

"We're in a holding pattern," manager Mike Shildt said.

As every club adjusts to concern about the rapid spread of coronavirus, the Cardinals players have been instructed to remain in the Jupiter area for the time being. John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, made that recommendation during a mandatory meeting Friday morning for the major-league camp in the clubhouse. The suggestion came from the commissioner's office -- especially as Major League Baseball and its players' union discuss what's next for teams, players, and how to sort out salaries and workouts.

By the afternoon, teams had started to notify players of their options -- which included returning to their offseason homes. Teams began encouraging players to do so. Players could also stay in the city of spring training, or return to the city of their team (that is, St. Louis for the Cardinals). A handful of Cardinals -- including Yadier Molina, Paul Goldschmidt, and Paul DeJong -- have homes in the Jupiter area.

It's not clear what the new directives mean for international players, like Cardinals lefty Kwang Hyun Kim.

This move speaks to the possibility the season will be delayed more than the announced two weeks. Teams are bracing for missing the entire month of April.