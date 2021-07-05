'We're going through this, we're going to go through it together': Flaherty joins Cardinals on road, takes stride in recovery

SAN FRANCISCO — Most of the Cardinals trotted off the field when the rounds of batting practice were over Monday afternoon at Oracle Park, but there, in the distance, beyond the center field wall, remained one Cardinal, up and throwing lightly in the bullpen.
Having flown to rejoin the team, Jack Flaherty took a step up the mound and a stride back toward the rotation.
The Cardinals' opening day starter threw 15 pitches off the mound for the first time in a light bullpen workout. It is his first time on a mound since tearing his oblique at the end of May. The focus of his throws in these workouts right now is to maintain some arm strength to expedite his readiness to start once he's physically cleared for more aggressive throws.
"I feel really good. It’s a matter of time right now," Flaherty said. "Still letting things heal. But I can get out and long toss and build up and keep the arm strength there, semi-build it up a little bit, but really keep it there – that’s going to be helpful in coming back sooner, as opposed to not being able to throw and keep sharp."
The Cardinals moved Flaherty to the 60-day injured list this past week, but that was more of an acknowledgement of the obvious than a revelation.
He will be out until at least August 1, when he's eligible to return.
The goal has been to have Flaherty working toward a rehab assignment later in this month, following behind Miles Mikolas (forearm, elbow) as he heads out on the minor-league circuit as he makes his return to the active roster.
While the team was at Coors Field, Flaherty remained in St. Louis going through treatment and workouts. He has been able to continue doing long toss as tolerated, and his torso has felt better given the month of rest since the initial injury. He wanted to head out on the road, and the visit to San Francisco is as close as the Cardinals will get during the regular season to his family in the Los Angeles area.
But he's going to remain with the team going into the All-Star break. That will allow him to throw again off the mound, with coaches watching.
It also, he explained, felt like the team's recent struggles would be a reason to be with the team.
"It’s not real fun being in St. Louis and not being with the guys and being with the team," Flaherty said on the field a hour before first pitch. "You feel away from the team. I wanted to come and be with them for the last stretch before the All-Star break. We’ve got a lot of important baseball here.
"It was more about I wanted to be around the guys and be with them," he concluded. "We’re going through this. We’re going to go through everything together."
***
O'Neill remains sidelined as Cardinals test their listing lineup against Giants All-Star Gausman (and his 1.68 ERA)
While the charismatic San Diego Padres and gilded Los Angeles Dodgers received all of the offseason hype, the San Francisco Giants have reached the halfway point of their season in first place, and welcome the Cardinals back to the Bay with the best record in baseball.
Even for a subtly sturdy team, unexpected success requires unexpected performances.
That starts with Kevin Gausman.
The Giants righthander has been with four different teams since 2018, and has long had high upside sometimes masked by a 4.00+ career ERA and Baltimore's losing seasons. Loosed from the American League East and revitalized and recognized by what the Giants have going as an organization, Gausman greets the Cardinals for an afternoon game at Oracle Park as an All-Star with the second-lowest ERA in the National. Second-lowest, that is, to Jacob deGrom.
And the Cardinals thought it was difficult to score at Coors Field.
Gausman, 30, has 116 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings, and to go with that 8-2 record and 1.68 ERA. The Colorado kid and alum of LSU, was near flawless through May. He went 5-0 in six starts with a deGromesque 0.73 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 37 innings. June was less kind, relatively. He had a 3.00 ERA in 24 innings over four starts.
In their past 10 road losses, including all three losses at Coors Field over this past weekend, the Cardinals scored two runs or fewer.
Further complicating their lineup is the ongoing absence of Tyler O'Neill. The usual cleanup hitter remains out of the lineup as the Cardinals open the three-game series in San Francisco. O'Neill took a fastball to the pinky* on his right hand, and he has been testing his grip strength every day since the bruising on Friday. He was unable to grip a baseball enough to play defense or a bat enough to take a swing on Saturday, and the Cardinals hoped to have a better sense of his availability Monday in San Francisco.
* O'Neill told us in San Francisco that the injury is not his pinky, and that he actually got hit closer to where he had surgery several years ago. This will be explained in coverage shortly here on StlToday.com
The Cardinals have six games remaining before the All-Star break, so any roster move at the moment would cost O'Neill the remaining series, but also allow him to return immediately after the break.
A few hours before first pitch Monday, O'Neill was out in right field at Oracle throwing with outfield coach Willie McGee. He has gone through similar drills each day because the injured pinky obviously impacts his ability to throw.
Kwang Hyun Kim makes his second road start since May, and through the home stretch of June the lefty continued to improve. He allowed one run in three of his five starts and only once got dinged for as much as four runs. What the veteran from the KBO has not been able to do as consistently as he's wanted is pitch deep into games. He's completed the sixth inning once in his 13 starts.
Of course, there is a contributing circumstance. Several times in recent starts he was lifted for a pinch-hitter to goose the offense.
Here are the lineups:
CARDINALS
1. Dylan Carlson, LF
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B
4. Yadier Molina, C
5. Tommy Edman, RF
6. Matt Carpenter, 2B
7. Harrison Bader, CF
8. Edmundo Sosa, SS
9. Kwang Hyun Kim, LHP
GIANTS
1. Austin Slater, CF
2. Thairo Estrada, LF
3. Wilmer Flores, 3B
4. Darin Ruf, 1B
5. Donovan Solano, 2B
6. Brandon Crawford, SS
7. Jaylin Davis, RF
8. Curt Casali, C
9. Kevin Gausman, RHP
Check back throughout the afternoon and evening here at StlToday.com for coverage from Oracle Park. There will be complete coverage of the Cardinals visit with the Giants in the pages of the Post-Dispatch.