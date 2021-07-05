'We're going through this, we're going to go through it together': Flaherty joins Cardinals on road, takes stride in recovery

In their past 10 road losses, including all three losses at Coors Field over this past weekend, the Cardinals scored two runs or fewer.

Further complicating their lineup is the ongoing absence of Tyler O'Neill. The usual cleanup hitter remains out of the lineup as the Cardinals open the three-game series in San Francisco. O'Neill took a fastball to the pinky* on his right hand, and he has been testing his grip strength every day since the bruising on Friday. He was unable to grip a baseball enough to play defense or a bat enough to take a swing on Saturday, and the Cardinals hoped to have a better sense of his availability Monday in San Francisco.

* O'Neill told us in San Francisco that the injury is not his pinky, and that he actually got hit closer to where he had surgery several years ago. This will be explained in coverage shortly here on StlToday.com

The Cardinals have six games remaining before the All-Star break, so any roster move at the moment would cost O'Neill the remaining series, but also allow him to return immediately after the break.

A few hours before first pitch Monday, O'Neill was out in right field at Oracle throwing with outfield coach Willie McGee. He has gone through similar drills each day because the injured pinky obviously impacts his ability to throw.