What gives with Williams' fourth option year? Why don't Cardinals know yet if he has one? And, why it matters

According to MLB rules: “Players typically have three option years, but those who have accrued less than five full seasons (including both the major and minors) are eligible for a fourth if their three options have been exhausted already. For the purposes of this rule, spending at least 90 days on an active Major League or Minor League roster during a given season counts as one full season.”

By that definition, Williams’ career has been bookended by incomplete seasons.

Selected by Arizona in the second-round of the 2013 draft, Williams did not have a full pro season in 2013 or 2014, by the 90-day definition. He did have “full” seasons in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. That puts him at four. He needs five. A hand injury to start the 2019 season limited his time on the roster in 2019 to less than the required 90 days. Look back a few paragraphs and see how that option was spent in May 2019, not March, and that’s the move that keeps 2019 from qualifying as a “full” season.

So it comes down to 2020.