Where are the 2018 champion Memphis Redbirds now? They're crushing in the majors

1. Tyler O’Neill, OF – 26 HR

When it comes to everyday left fielders, O’Neill ranks second in homers (15) and fifth in RBIs (32). His isolated power (ISO), a measure of damage, essentially, he ranks first at .358. He is sixth in average (.291), 19th in on-base percentage (.325), and his OPS of .974 is the second best of any left fielder with at least 150 plate appearances. His Wins Above Replacement of 1.9 ranks fifth among left fielders, but he’s the only one in the top five with a plus-WAR for defensive plays. The other four have built their WAR with a bat, not glove. O’Neill’s Weighted Runs Created (wRC+), a stat that looks at the runs he’s created through the lens of the league and ballpark factors with the league average being 100, ranks second, at 164. With two home runs Wednesday and a two-week stretch where he’s shown how his speed can alter games, O’Neill has moved into a tie with the Reds’ left fielder Jesse Winker for the lead at the position in slugging percentage, at .649. Or, rather, O’Neill would be in a tie. His 160 plate appearances aren’t yet enough to qualify for the batting title or other such charts. And that’s all that’s held him back from being the Cardinals’ most-productive player – playing time. Two stints on the injured have limited his games despite his maximized performance. Which speaks to the next hurdle for him to clear. The Cardinals have spent more than a year pledging to give him the playing time to see this kind of production. He just must stay healthy enough to take them.