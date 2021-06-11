Where are the 2018 champion Memphis Redbirds now? They're crushing in the majors

CHICAGO — When manager Stubby Clapp put pen to paper for his opening day lineup back in April 2018 for Class AAA Memphis, he already had John Gant set to start and, if needed, Daniel Ponce de Leon in relief.
A speedster whose advancement had accelerated once he moved from shortstop to center field and was let loose to steal at Class AA made sense at leadoff. The decision seemed to be whether to follow Oscar Mercado with the lumber company or keep that centralized in the middle of the order. After all, how was he to decide between the slugger who would one day lead the American League in homers, the outfielder who as a rookie would one day be his team’s first to win an AL player of the month award in five years, or the third baseman that would take the NL by storm three years later and win a player of the week award for the rival Cubs?
He’d have to hit one of them eighth, by golly.
Not to mention the hitter who would lead them all in homers that season be touted just a few days ago by his current manager as an All-Star candidate.
So, for that opening day 2018 at Round Rock, here was Clapp’s choice:
1. Oscar Mercado, CF
2. Max Schrock, 2B
3. Luke Voit, 1B
4. Tyler O’Neill, LF
5. Rangel Ravelo, DH
6. Carson Kelly, C
7. Adolis Garcia, RF
8. Patrick Wisdom, 3B
9. Wilfredo Tovar, SS
Pitcher: John Gant, RHP
Garcia and Schrock homered. Gant pitched six superb innings. Wisdom had two hits and two RBIs and the Redbirds won, 8-4. What started that day was one of the finest single seasons for any Cardinals’ affiliate – arguably ever. Clapp’s club would go 83-57 to win their division, win the Pacific Coast League championship, and, in September after a handful of these players had graduated to the majors, win the Triple-A championship against Durham.
At one point this club helped Memphis spend more than 500 days in first place.
For that one game, winner take title Triple-A unification bout in 2018, here was Clapp’s lineup:
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Rangel Ravelo, 1B
3. Alex Mejia, DH
4. Randy Arozarena, LF
5. Lane Thomas, CF
6. Justin Williams, RF
7. Andrew Knizner, C
8. Wilfredo Tovar, SS
9. Edmundo Sosa, SS
All those position players would appear at some point in the majors. Five are currently on the Cardinals’ roster, and this past week there four of them appeared in the games. Three of them started a game together.
Meanwhile, Wisdom is a sensation in Chicago.
Arozarena set all kinds of postseason records for Tampa Bay in 2020 and could be the American League Rookie of the Year in 2021, that is if Garcia, in Texas, doesn’t outslug him to win it.
On Twitter late Wednesday night I tweeted a list of the top nine home run hitters for the 2018 Memphis club to give a context of the hitting upside that was in the Cardinals’ system at one point, right on the cusp of the majors. A lot of that talent has been scattered – by trades, by waivers, some by misreads – but the youngest of the top nine listed below remains with the team and has been the focus of the team’s argument that it needed to him more playing time, more opportunity, to see if more production manifested.
O’Neill, who hit two homers Wednesday to help stop a six-game losing streak, has been the Cardinals’ most productive player when he’s been on the field.
Here’s a player by player look at where some of the leading hitters for that 2018 Memphis team are now, and how many of them got elsewhere:
9 (tie). Randy Arozarena, OF – 5 HR
For Memphis: .232/.328/.348 for a .676 OPS in 311 PA, 89 games
How he became a Cardinal: Signed as an international free agent for $1.5m bonus, July/August 2016.
How he left: Traded to Tampa Bay with Jose Martinez for Matthew Liberatore, catcher Edgardo Rodriguez, and a swap of competitive balance picks (Cardinals used theirs on Tink Hence, RHP).
Current age: 26
Arozarena made his major-league debut with the Cardinals after a thunderous encore with Memphis in 2019. He stole 17 bases in 2018 and hinted at what was ahead with a strong finish there. This is a well-told tale. Short version: His surge with Tampa Bay, propelled in part by work he did to add strength during the pandemic shutdown, forced the Cardinals to audit their internal evaluation of players and how they could avoid missing the kind of outfielder they’ve spent several years craving.
(One of the players he was tied with for homers back in 2018 was Edmundo Sosa, the Cardinals' fill-in shortstop who is set to yield the position Friday to Paul DeJong, who returns from a fractured rib.)
8. Lane Thomas, OF – 6 HR
For Memphis: .275/.321/.496 for a .818 OPS in 140 PA, 32 games.
How he became a Cardinal: Traded from Toronto in July 2017 for international bonus money.
How he left: Still with Cardinals.
Current age: 25
Before Arozarena’s breakout at Class AAA, Thomas had one, and that was also before the rabbit-ball at the level had teams wondering what was real about offensive production. Thomas added the ability to play center, and the Cardinals, internally, felt he would challenge incumbent Harrison Bader for playing time there and wanted to set up that duel for starts. Injuries, inconsistencies, and COVID-19 have slowed Thomas in the majors, where this season he’s hitting .098/.260/.122 in mostly a late-game role as a defensive replacement, pinch runner, or pinch hitter.
7. Carson Kelly, C – 7 HR
For Memphis: .269/.378/.395 for a .773 OPS in 349 PA, 83 games.
How he became a Cardinal: Drafted 2012 (2nd round)
How he left: Traded with Luke Weaver, Andrew Young, and draft pick to Arizona for Paul Goldschmidt, in December 2018.
Current age: 26
Could be considered the centerpiece of the trade for Goldschmidt and has emerged in the desert as the starting catcher that he wasn’t going to be for the Cardinals. So far this season, Kelly has hit .264/.396/.464 for a .860 OPS in 42 games for the D-Backs. Of the trades illustrated here, that one has the look of a win-win for the teams involved – and for all the players, too.
6. Oscar Mercado, CF – 8 HR
For Memphis: .285/.351/.408 for a .759 OPS in 427 PA, 100 games.
How he became a Cardinal: Drafted 2013 (2nd round).
How he left: Traded to Cleveland for outfielders Jhon Torres and Conner Capel, in July 2018.
Current age: 26
The reason for this trade was to clear spots on the 40-man roster and push some decisions back several years. The Cardinals knew they would have to protect Mercado or lose Mercado for the coming Rule 5 draft, and Mercado had just become a revelation with the move from shortstop to center field. Free of the defensive worries, his speed and budding power took over. But the Cardinals felt they had all these other outfielders – and overlaps in center with Bader and Thomas ahead of him in center. The trade with Cleveland allowed them to buy a few years before having to protect either minor-leaguer acquired, and they got to add a lefthanded bat that was appealing. Scouts see Torres as a potential top-tier prospect for the team or trade chip.
5. Luke Voit, 1B/DH – 9 HR
For Memphis: .299/.391/.500 for a .891 OPS in 271 PA, 67 games.
How he became a Cardinal: Drafted 2013 (22nd round).
How he left: Traded to Yankees with international bonus money for pitchers Giovanny Gallegos and Chasen Shreve, in July 2018.
Current age: 30
Since Voit has taken the Bronx by storm and led the American League with 22 homers this past season, it can be tricky to see through the bright lights, big city success back to the Cardinals situation at the time. They were hurting for lefty relief – must like they are aching for innings now. They had started casting around for possible trades for lefty pitchers, particularly ones they felt they could enhance, repurpose, revive. They found a partner for trade talks in the Yankees, who had Shreve to move. Cardinals had strong scouting reports on Gallegos, too, and the Yankees wanted Voit, who the Cardinals didn’t have a natural spot for at the time. Matt Carpenter rotated between third and first while Jedd Gyorko crushed lefties, as did Jose Martinez, who spent a lot of time at first with his .821 OPS. They saw blocks ahead of Voit, not playing time for him. Done deal. A few months later, they acquired Goldschmidt.
4. Rangel Ravelo, DH/1B – 13 HR
For Memphis: .308/.392/.487 for a .879 OPS in 398 PA, 100 games.
How he became a Cardinal: Signed as a minor-league free agent, April 2017.
How he left: Designated for assignment, released. Signed as minor-league free agent with Dodgers, January 2021.
Current age: 29
Once a successful part of the mix of corner infielders and pinch-hitters the Cardinals turn to at times, they had arranged for Ravelo to play overseas and earn more money when suddenly, abruptly, they called him and said, no, he was needed for the big-league bench. That call came after they traded Martinez to Tampa Bay. He started 2020 with the Cardinals, was one of the players who dealt with COVID-19, and then was removed from the roster to clear a spot for a player the Cardinals needed to protect. He has been raking for the Dodgers’ Class AAA team. He’s hit .407/.504/.758 for a 1.263 OIPS in 91 at-bats and 26 games. He’s doing that for the team that signed Albert Pujols to be their righthanded-hitting option at first base.
3. Patrick Wisdom, 3B – 15 HR
For Memphis: .288/.363/.480 for a .853 OPS in 421 PA, 107 games.
How he became a Cardinal: Drafted 2012 (52nd overall).
How he left: Traded to Texas for Drew Robinson, OF/UT, in December 2018.
Current age: 29*
Wisdom is on his third team since the Las Vegas Winter Meetings deal that sent him to Texas in exchange for Robinson, who the Cardinals saw as a better fit because of his lefthanded bat. Part of the Cardinals’ roster conundrum, as illustrated by this list, is how many of their rising prospects were righthanded. Rick Hummel wrote in detail about Wisdom rising at Wrigley.
* He was born four months after Nolan Arenado.
2. Adolis Garcia, OF – 22 HR
For Memphis: .256/.281/.500 for a .781 OPS in 428 PA, 112 games.
How he became a Cardinal: Signed as international free agent ($2.5m bonus) in February 2017.
How he left: Texas purchased his contract in December 2019.
Current age: 28
Third time’s the charm. A strong, toolsy outfielder when the Cardinals signed him, Garcia continued to be a strong, toolsy outfielder as he rose toward the majors, and the biggest question surrounding the strong, toolsy outfielder was whether his strikeout rate would shrink, or the power would flex enough to overcome it. Twice he’s been passed through waivers – once by the Cardinals, and again this past February by the Rangers – and the answer from the industry has mostly been … pass. All 30 teams have now had a crack at claiming him of waivers, 28 of them twice, and the only team to do it was the Rangers. They had scout or a scout with connections to them that had a good read on Garcia and the Cardinals’ roster and knew that the Rangers were looking for a righthanded-hitting masher and he had upside, with little cost. This past spring, the Rangers needed a spot on their 40-man roster for Mike Foltynewicz, and they opted to clear Garcia from it. Less than two months later, he’s rocking the American League. He has 16 homers in 53 games with 44 RBIs and a .542 slugging percentage. He remains a strong, toolsy outfielder – starting in center for the Rangers – and he continues to have the high strikeout rate (61 Ks in 203 ABs) but the power to overcome.
1. Tyler O’Neill, OF – 26 HR
For Memphis: .311/.385/.693 for a 1.078 OPS in 273 PA, 64 games.
How he became a Cardinal: Trade, July 2017. From Seattle in exchange for LHP Marco Gonzales.
How he left: Hasn’t. Starting in LF.
Current age: 25
When it comes to everyday left fielders, O’Neill ranks second in homers (15) and fifth in RBIs (32). His isolated power (ISO), a measure of damage, essentially, he ranks first at .358. He is sixth in average (.291), 19th in on-base percentage (.325), and his OPS of .974 is the second best of any left fielder with at least 150 plate appearances. His Wins Above Replacement of 1.9 ranks fifth among left fielders, but he’s the only one in the top five with a plus-WAR for defensive plays. The other four have built their WAR with a bat, not glove. O’Neill’s Weighted Runs Created (wRC+), a stat that looks at the runs he’s created through the lens of the league and ballpark factors with the league average being 100, ranks second, at 164. With two home runs Wednesday and a two-week stretch where he’s shown how his speed can alter games, O’Neill has moved into a tie with the Reds’ left fielder Jesse Winker for the lead at the position in slugging percentage, at .649. Or, rather, O’Neill would be in a tie. His 160 plate appearances aren’t yet enough to qualify for the batting title or other such charts. And that’s all that’s held him back from being the Cardinals’ most-productive player – playing time. Two stints on the injured have limited his games despite his maximized performance. Which speaks to the next hurdle for him to clear. The Cardinals have spent more than a year pledging to give him the playing time to see this kind of production. He just must stay healthy enough to take them.