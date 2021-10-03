While Cardinals close out regular season in the comforts of home, chaos could unfold out west

The Cardinals will fly to California on Monday to begin their postseason.
Unless they don't.
Then they'll definitely fly Tuesday.
Almost a week after they clinched the National League's second wild-card into the playoffs and knew nothing could change their seeding, the Cardinals begin game No. 162 unsure of who they'll face in the one-game playoff Wednesday. The San Francisco Giants need only to win Sunday against the Padres to secure the NL West crown. If the Giants lose and the Dodgers win against Milwaukee, then there will be a one-game tiebreaker game Monday at Oracle Park.
That would stack a game No. 163 onto both of the 100-win titans' schedule, and it could exhaust their top available pitcher before the wild-game game Wednesday.
The Dodgers have indicated that they would start Max Scherzer in a tiebreaker to try and secure the division title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. A win would also allow them to leapfrog the one-game playoff Wednesday.
An alternative choice would be to hold the best available pitcher for an elimination game and that would be Wednesday's wild-card play-in because neither the Dodgers or Giants will see their October end because of the result of a tiebreaker for the division title.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals wait.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals prepare.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals can get some rest.
The Cardinals will go with their playoff-ready lineup to start Sunday's regular-season finale, and then over the course of the game sub in players off the bench so that regulars Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt don't play the entire game.
Matt Carpenter will appear and likely get a couple of at-bats in what could be his final home game as a Cardinal. He was out early Sunday morning taking groundballs at first base with cases, if that's any indication of where he'll play.
Also on Sunday morning, three pitchers threw bullpen sessions with three days to go before the wild-card game.
Adam Wainwright had his final bullpen toss before getting that start.
J. A. Happ also threw a bullpen session, and Dakota Hudson went through a usual between-start bullpen session. Hudson is being prepped as a starter should the Cardinals advance beyond the wild-card game. Miles Mikolas has been spending some time with the relievers and it's possible he'll be available in relief for the wild-card game, as the Cardinals have it set up.
The largest crowd of the season is expected for the final game of the 2021 regular season at Busch Stadium.
Here are the lineups that crowd will see on Mike Shannon Day:
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Tyler O'Neill, LF
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Dylan Carlson, RF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Edmundo Sosa, SS
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Jake Woodford, RHP
CUBS
1. Rafael Ortega, CF
2. Frank Schwindel, 1B
3. Ian Happ, LF
4. Matt Duffy, 3B
5. Trayce Thompson, RF
6. Sergio Alcantara, SS
7. Trent Giambrone, 2B
8. Erick Castillo, C
9. Alec Mills, RHP
Check back throughout the afternoon here for updates on the Cardinals' opponent in the wild-card game and coverage from the afternoon game at Busch Stadium. There will be expanded coverage of the Shannon ceremony Sunday and all of the game details in the pages of the Monday Post-Dispatch and online at StlToday.com.
What tips would you share for fans of teams that don't get to the postseason that often, whether it's watching a game with friends at home, or attending a game at the stadium?