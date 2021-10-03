While Cardinals close out regular season in the comforts of home, chaos could unfold out west

Meanwhile, the Cardinals prepare.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals can get some rest.

The Cardinals will go with their playoff-ready lineup to start Sunday's regular-season finale, and then over the course of the game sub in players off the bench so that regulars Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt don't play the entire game.

Matt Carpenter will appear and likely get a couple of at-bats in what could be his final home game as a Cardinal. He was out early Sunday morning taking groundballs at first base with cases, if that's any indication of where he'll play.

Also on Sunday morning, three pitchers threw bullpen sessions with three days to go before the wild-card game.

Adam Wainwright had his final bullpen toss before getting that start.

J. A. Happ also threw a bullpen session, and Dakota Hudson went through a usual between-start bullpen session. Hudson is being prepped as a starter should the Cardinals advance beyond the wild-card game. Miles Mikolas has been spending some time with the relievers and it's possible he'll be available in relief for the wild-card game, as the Cardinals have it set up.

The largest crowd of the season is expected for the final game of the 2021 regular season at Busch Stadium.