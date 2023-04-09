MILWAUKEE — About the same time an American Family Field employee sifted through the fans in left field to retrieve a baseball Nolan Arenado will give to his parents, the Cardinals’ third baseman sat in the dugout with a smile the size of his achievement and his relief.

Teammate Lars Nootbaar stood nearby and reached toward Arenado’s shoulders. He announced, to anyone who was listening, what they all could do.

“Grab that monkey off his back,” Nootbaar instructed.

Sitting on 299 career home runs for six months and seven games, Arenado unloaded on a changeup Saturday night for his first homer of the season and the 300th of his career. Arenado’s two-run shot in the third inning off Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer widened the Cardinals’ lead as they romped for a 6-0 victory that ended the Brewers’ six-game winning streak. Jordan Montgomery pitched seven scoreless innings to deliver the Cardinals their first win in six days. Arenado laughed “just like a kid having fun,” said manager Oliver Marmol, as Nootbaar pantomimed the removal of a burden from Arenado’s shoulder. The real heavy lifting had already happened.

Arenado arrived at the ballpark early Friday to work with hitting coaches and study video on his swing. He talked with coaches and teammates about targeting his mentality at the plate. And he put on show Saturday during batting practice with balls soaring over the wall and at least one bruising the scoreboard in center field. The milestone 300th home run was not the destination of all that work but a sightseeing stop on a longer journey for Arenado.

“There is this feeling that I want to find, and I feel like I’m getting to that, just kind of finding it more consistently,” Arenado said. “It’s frustrating when you don’t find it. It’s a long season. I’m trying to battle right now. I know there’s a good feeling there. Hopefully it comes soon. But this was a great start.”

A few weeks shy of the 10th anniversary of his major-league debut, Arenado became the eighth player with at least 300 homers and 10 or more Rawlings Gold Glove awards.

He and Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt are the only infielders.

Arenado is the seventh player to hit his 300th homer with the Cardinals, joining current and former teammates Paul Goldschmidt and Albert Pujols as well as Jim Edmonds and fellow third basemen Gary Gaetti and Troy Glaus. Stan Musial is the only player to hit his 300th home run with the Cardinals who had all of his career homers as a Cardinal.

During the Cardinals’ six-game homestand to open the regular season, Arenado felt the weight of 299. He began the season one swing away from 300, spent the first two series of the season one swing away from 300, and reached the first road trip one swing away from 300. Somewhere between St. Louis and Milwaukee, he ditched the baggage.

“I felt it a little bit, but I also felt like I had pitches to do some damage on at home, and I didn’t do it,” Arenado said. “That also made it a little bit more frustrating at home. After that day off, I just said, ‘Either I’m never going to hit a homer again or it’s going to come, but I don’t know when it’s going to happen.’”

For months, Arenado has been pushing and chasing the swing that helps that happen sooner and more often. Teammates have described a driven Arenado, one who was already previously in perpetual pursuit of his best swing. He retraced his steps this past offseason through the hitting labs and bat manufacturers that primed him for a career year in 2022. He had a .891 OPS, and his 153 OPS+, which compares production against peers and normalizes for ballpark, was a career best.

In spring, around his turn with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, Arenado hit .524 for the Cardinals with more extra-base hits (four) than strikeouts (three).

And still he sought better.

“It’s like that M. J. and Kobe – that different mindset, different from the other guys,” said Nootbaar, referencing NBA greats Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. “That’s just what he is. He’s obsessed. That’s all he wants – is to be great. It’s just been that fire, that burning competitive edge.”

Said Marmol: “What comes to mind with him is it’s hard to be more competitive than this guy. It’s cliché to say this guy eats, breathes baseball. Literally, he loves his family and he loves baseball, and this guy knows he’s extremely good and what he should do against some of the pitches. And when he doesn’t, he takes it hard. He’ll come in the next day as if he’s trying to win a job. He just gets after it.”

There are times when Arenado will take a bat home with him from the clubhouse, or back to the hotel. He will stand up during a conversation away from the ballpark, walk over to the bat, and start taking swings, continue searching for the just-right feel. He’s not done that during the regular season, Arenado said, but he did during the World Baseball Classic. He hit well, but missed hitting for power on some pitches, and, yes, he took his bat back to the hotel room to work on his swing.

In the Cardinals’ clubhouse late Saturday, Arenado detailed how he’s seeking the backspin on his swing that allows the ball to carry. He said his explanation would “keep it simple,” and then he described how he wanted the angle of the ball off his bat to be between 28 degrees and 32 degrees.

That’s the angle that leaves the ballpark, he said.

But that’s only part of what Arenado seeks.

The five-time Silver Slugger Award winner as the best bat at his position, Arenado is trying to unlock part of the field for more success, for line-to-line production. Arenado has not hit an opposite field home run in 313 games as a Cardinal. All 65 homers he’s hit as a Cardinal have been to his pull side. He sees the right-center gap and right field as areas to expand his production, but does not want to chase those hits at the expense of his pull-side power. Finding that blend of approach and mentality could turn a great hitter into a greater hitter, a perennial All-Star into the MVP favorite many of his teammates believe he is for 2023.

“My goal is when they make a mistake to make sure I make them pay, and when they don’t hopefully I can battle and find a way,” Arenado said. “For me, it’s like, take my base hits to the opposite field and if they make a mistake in I’ve got to get the ball in the air. It’s like how do I get that swing back? In the WBC and in spring training, I didn’t really have it. I did a good job in the WBC of taking my knocks but I didn’t have the power. It’s been a long process. Today it worked out.”

Arenado was visually frustrated during the Cardinals’ 4-0 loss to Milwaukee, but behind the slammed bat and groundouts was also two singles that proved his points. He battled. He got hits. He spent hours ahead of that game working with hitting coach Turner Ward, and he felt during the game like he was seeing pitches sharper, reacting to them better.

That meant if he saw a mistake he could react quicker, hit it farther.

And did.

Lauer floated a 1-0, 83.5-mph changeup over the middle of the plate, and Arenado pounced by pulling it 394 feet to left field. The launch angle was right in the sweet spot he described, at 30 degrees. The baseball was retrieved from a fan in the stands, and the fan offered it to Arenado for nothing, the third baseman said. No request for cash. No barter. It was his. Until he gives it to his parents.

And when that happens he’ll already be back at work.

He senses he’s close to that feel he seeks.

“Such a talented guy, and he’s a grinder,” Montgomery said. “Tomorrow he will show up and it will be like he didn’t hit his 300th home run. He’ll just start grinding for 350 and 400.”