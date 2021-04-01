Why wait? Arenado makes Cardinals debut batting third, right behind fellow All-Star Goldschmidt

CINCINNATI — The lineup that Cardinals manager Mike Shildt sometimes said, wryly, not to read too much into during spring is the first lineup he put in ink for the season.

Printer's ink, that is, because handwritten lineups are so 2011.

The Cardinals will indeed have All-Star corner infielders Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado bat in the first inning, for sure, against the Cincinnati Reds as the season opens with a 3:10 p.m. St. Louis time first pitch. Arenado will make his Cardinals debut batting third, playing third, and wearing the road blue Cardinals cap.

There was no last minute change to the rules governing National League play on the eve of opening day, and that allows the Cardinals to press forward as one of the teams that had their pitchers hit often during spring training.

Rookie Justin Williams will make his first opening day start and appear in right field for the Cardinals, right behind the team's center fielder, rookie Dylan Carlson.

Jack Flaherty will make his second consecutive opening day start.

This story will be updated shortly.

Here are the lineups submitted, officially, by both teams.

CARDINALS