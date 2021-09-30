Wild ride: The words behind the 17 wins as Cardinals clinch the wild card

The night before the start of a historic streak no one could see coming, Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado popped into the postgame Zoom room after a loss and gave a confession.

“It’s hard to sit here and talk about the team ... when, individually I’m not doing a very good job," he said. "It’s hard to speak about those things when I’m not doing my job."

He tripled and homered the next day.

He hit the decisive home run the day after that.

The Cardinals have not lost since his comments.

The winning streak began with what several players called a "must win" against Cincinnati and gathered momentum in New York.

Looking back on those games through today's eyes reveal how a team started to flex each facet of its roster and how the coverage started to reveal players rising to the occasion. The Post-Dispatch, with at least one writer present at every Cardinals game even throughout the shortened 2020 season, covered Arenado's comments in Rick Hummel's game story for the next day's paper. At the same time, Hummel reported how to have a place in the wild-card race, the Cardinals needed to win four of six vs. the Reds and start cranking out series wins. His coverage outlined what had to happen.