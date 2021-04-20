Williams continues to assert his everyday presence as a Cardinals corner outfielder

WASHINGTON — Maybe it started with the hits he got off lefthanded relievers late in a game, or perhaps it's more recent than that and has to do with the two home runs he's hit on this road trip, including one in his two-for-three game Monday against Nationals.

As the Cardinals tiptoe back to full health in the outfield, rookie Justin Williams has forced his way into mix for playing time.

With Washington lefty Patrick Corbin on the mound Tuesday night at Nationals Park, the Cardinals shifted some of their lineup — Tommy Edman comes in to play second; Austin Dean heads out to play left — but Williams remains part in the lineup, a starter vs. the lefty. It's the second time on this trip that Williams, a lefthanded hitter, has made the start against a lefty pitcher and not been replaced for a platoon matchup.

Williams delivered the Cardinals' only two runs in their Friday loss to the Phillies with his first major-league home run. He followed that with three hits in the past three games. He hit the Cardinals' fifth home run of their victory Monday night against the Nationals.

The injury to Harrison Bader during spring training made what appeared likely become entirely inevitable: Williams was going to make the team.