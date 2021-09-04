With Friday's 'magic' and six homers already history, Cardinals get first crack at winning series vs. mighty Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — With the Cardinals' best pitcher and his knack for tossing gems on birthdays, holidays, and milestones coming on the same day the Brewers returned from a west coast road trip, the Cardinals had several advantages going into the first game of the three-game visit to American Family Field.

With the Brewers' All-Star, ace, and potential Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes looming for the series finale Sunday, Milwaukee has that plus.

The sandwiched game is the tossup.

The Brewers have righthander Adrian Houser set for Saturday's start. A seasonlong member of the rotation, Houser is 7-6 with a 3.69 ERA. He's even better at home. Inside a ballpark that can cater to hitters, as it did with the Cardinals slugging six homers and scoring 14 runs on Friday, Houser has kept a sub-3.00 ERA in 12 games (10 starts). Houser personifies the modern approach with pitchers, particularly in Milwaukee, where manager Craig Counsell is both nimble with and empowered by the bullpen to cover an expanse of innings.

Only twice in his past seven starts as Houser pitched through the sixth inning, and often he's five and out.