With Friday's 'magic' and six homers already history, Cardinals get first crack at winning series vs. mighty Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — With the Cardinals' best pitcher and his knack for tossing gems on birthdays, holidays, and milestones coming on the same day the Brewers returned from a west coast road trip, the Cardinals had several advantages going into the first game of the three-game visit to American Family Field.
With the Brewers' All-Star, ace, and potential Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes looming for the series finale Sunday, Milwaukee has that plus.
The sandwiched game is the tossup.
The Brewers have righthander Adrian Houser set for Saturday's start. A seasonlong member of the rotation, Houser is 7-6 with a 3.69 ERA. He's even better at home. Inside a ballpark that can cater to hitters, as it did with the Cardinals slugging six homers and scoring 14 runs on Friday, Houser has kept a sub-3.00 ERA in 12 games (10 starts). Houser personifies the modern approach with pitchers, particularly in Milwaukee, where manager Craig Counsell is both nimble with and empowered by the bullpen to cover an expanse of innings.
Only twice in his past seven starts as Houser pitched through the sixth inning, and often he's five and out.
Likewise, Cardinals lefty Kwang Hyun Kim, back in the rotation as a regular recurring member now, has been mostly a two-time-through pitcher. He's rarely had a third look at the opponents lineup, and the lefty is still coming back from building arm strength for time missed to calm his elbow.
All of that pitching background and pitching questions puts Saturday's game at the fulcrum of the series. It's the game left to teeter while the other two have their opening-line favorites.
As if to make that point through 10 games (with nine remaining), the two NL Central foes have split, 5-5.
The Brewers hold a 10-game lead in the National League Central and by the next time the Cardinals visit Milwaukee they'll be counting down the magic number. The Cardinals climbed within a 1 1/2 games of the wild-card berth with the win Friday, and if they can continue to play better against the best teams than they did against losing teams they can position themselves as the team Milwaukee is counting the magic number against.
The lineups:
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Tyler O'Neill, LF
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Dylan Carlson, RF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Edmundo Sosa, SS
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Kwang Hyun Kim, LHP
BREWERS
1. Luis Urias, 2B
2. Willy Adames, SS
3. Christian Yelich, LF
4. Eduardo Escobar, 1B
5. Jace Peterson, RF
6. Lorenzo Cain, CF
7. Rowdy Tellez, 1B
8. Luke Maile, C
9. Adrian Houser, RHP
