With international series in the distance, Cardinals, MLB 'monitoring' coronavirus, taking precautions now

For its course of action and instruction to member clubs, Major League Baseball is consulting with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the federal Dept. of Health and Human Services.

The coronavirus, which surfaced an epidemic in China in December, is now present on every continent save Antarctica, according to an update from The New York Times. It is believed that around 90,000 people have been infected, and there have been more than 3,000 deaths. Korea has had 4,000 cases of the virus, and in the nation’s capital the mayor has urged people to avoid public spaces and when possible work from home. The CDC has listed South Korea as a Level 3 travel risk and to “avoid nonessential travel” due to the outbreak of the respiratory illness COVID-19, or coronavirus.

The United States has had two confirmed deaths from the coronavirus, and there have been the first official diagnoses in New York, Rhode Island, and the ones in Florida that prompted the governor’s declaration. There have been travelers quarantined in hotels and on cruise ships.

The European Union elevated its risk assessment of the coronavirus from “moderate to high,” according to the BBC. And during an interview on the British news network, an official for Public Health England said widespread infection in the United Kingdom is “now highly likely.”