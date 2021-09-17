With Padres shuffling through starters, host Cardinals have head-to-head chance to strengthen lead

Within the past 72 hours, the San Diego Padres, in urgent need of starting pitching to cover innings in the midst of a pennant race, signed a recently released righthander to make an emergency start.

They've done this a few times in the past month.

At least their facing a team that can empathize.

The Cardinals, holding a 1/2-game lead on San Diego in the tussle for the National League's second wild-card berth, went through in June what the Padres are trying to pull off in the sauna of the regular season's final month. The Cardinals signed free-agent Wade LeBlanc in June. The Padres had to add Jake Arrieta this past month after the righthander's dismissal from the north side of Chicago.

The Cardinals added to veterans at the trade deadline in hopes of surviving the innings crunch of August. Turns out they've thrived.

And it's those arms and the steadiness they've brought to a crumbling rotation that has been the difference in the race.