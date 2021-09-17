With Padres shuffling through starters, host Cardinals have head-to-head chance to strengthen lead

Within the past 72 hours, the San Diego Padres, in urgent need of starting pitching to cover innings in the midst of a pennant race, signed a recently released righthander to make an emergency start.
They've done this a few times in the past month.
At least their facing a team that can empathize.
The Cardinals, holding a 1/2-game lead on San Diego in the tussle for the National League's second wild-card berth, went through in June what the Padres are trying to pull off in the sauna of the regular season's final month. The Cardinals signed free-agent Wade LeBlanc in June. The Padres had to add Jake Arrieta this past month after the righthander's dismissal from the north side of Chicago.
The Cardinals added to veterans at the trade deadline in hopes of surviving the innings crunch of August. Turns out they've thrived.
And it's those arms and the steadiness they've brought to a crumbling rotation that has been the difference in the race.
On Wednesday, San Diego signed Vince Velasquez. On Friday, he starts against the Cardinals in the first game of a three-day, three-game visit by the Padres to Busch Stadium. Velasquez slides into the spot previously manned by lefty Blake Snell, who is on the injured list with a shoulder strain. Velasquez made 21 appearances for the Philadelphia Phillies and had an ERA nearing 6.00 before his release from their roster. Having not helped the Phillies in their dash to be a factor in the wild-card race, Velasquez inches up the standings and has a chance to put the Padres back in the lead.
Since he signed in September, Velasquez would not be eligible to pitch for the Padres in the postseason.
They have to get there first.
Still riding the rush of a sweep in Queens, the Cardinals bring a five-game winning streak back home, and they are arguably playing their best baseball. They scored at least seven runs in three consecutive games and 25 runs overall. They had a stirring extra-inning victory Tuesday that radically changed their place in the standings. And they're building a consistent offense on top of the starts provided by the graybeards.
Miles Mikolas, at 33 one of the junior partners in the rotation, will be making his sixth start since returning a second time from the injured list. He's yet to pitch beyond the fifth inning, but each successive outing has been sharper than the previous one.
He has allowed 12 earned runs over his previous 13 innings, but was more efficient in his most recent outing, a game the Cardinals won vs. Reds. Mikolas needed around 70 pitches to get 15 outs. Due to a series of injuries nestled around his forearm, he's still seeking his first win since 2019.
Here's the lineup that will back him, and it looks a lot like the lineup the Cardinals used against the Mets:
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Tyler O'Neill, LF
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Dylan Carlson, RF
7. Edmundo Sosa, SS
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Miles Mikolas
PADRES
The Padres lineup will be shared here when posted.
