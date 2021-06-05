With pitchers ailing, losses continuing, Cardinals turn to Oviedo to stand out, not just fill in

When the Cardinals explained their plan to rookie Johan Oviedo and how he would play a recurring role in the rotation while not being a regular part of it, the team and the righthander recognized the challenge that would present to his schedule.
He'd start regularly, just not with regularity. He'd get time in the majors, even if it came one day at a time. And, regardless of how he did within the innings available, he'd get starts and experience that would be important to his future.
The assignment has changed.
The Cardinals need him, at his best, for their present.
Kwang Hyun Kim went back on the injured list with a sore back Saturday morning. He joins Jack Flaherty (torn oblique) as a Cardinals starter who went on the IL in the past week. Miles Mikolas was already there. So 60 percent of the rotation the Cardinals hoped to start the month of June with is not out for at least two substantive weeks of June.
Oviedo goes from the rookie used as a sixth starter to give every other pitcher rest to now being a featured part of the rotation, arguably their No. 3.
What has kept Oviedo from greater consistency in his starts is command. He's 0-2 and still looking for his first big-league win while carrying a 5.40 ERA that is inflated by walks. The malady that has intruded upon the Cardinals' pitching staff is acute with Oviedo. He has 15 walks and he has allowed 34 baserunners in 20 innings.
"This guy has got all of the stuff, big stuff," manager Mike Shildt said.
As with many pitchers, it's harnessing it.
At least one addition to the rotation is needed in the near future, and the Cardinals have been exploring what immediate trades are possible.
The Cardinals made a series of roster moves before Saturday's game against Cincinnati, and they has been a delay to finalizing the lineup. Kim will be replaced on the active roster by Angel Rondon, the team's pitcher of the year in the minors in 2019.
Justin Williams has been dealing with a stiff neck that won't relent. He first experienced it on the red-eye flight back from Los Angeles, Shildt said. Williams will go on the 10-day injured list, though he's already missed two days of it. John Nogowski will take Williams' spot on the active roster.
Nogowski is taking groundballs at first base with Matt Carpenter at second base. The Cardinals have severely curtailed pre-game work in the past few days because of the timing of games and length of the previous road trip.
Here are the lineups:
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, RF
2. Dylan Carlson, CF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Tyler O'Neill, LF
7. Matt Carpenter, 2B
8. Edmundo Sosa, SS
9. Johan Oviedo, RHP
CINCINNATI
1. Jonathan India, 2B
2. Jesse Winker, LF
3. Nicholas Castellanos, RF
4. Tyler Naquin, CF
5. Tucker Barnhart, C
6. Eugenio Suarez, 3B
7. Kyle Farmer, SS
8. Mike Freeman, 1B
9. Tyler Mahle, P
There will be ongoing coverage from Busch Stadium throughout the day here at StlToday.com, and Rick Hummel's game coverage will be online and in the pages of the Post-Dispatch.