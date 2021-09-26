With winning streak record secure, Cardinals turn attention to clinching, closing Wrigley's 2021 season

CHICAGO — With a win Sunday in the final game of the 2021 season at Wrigley Field, the Cardinals can do more than extend their own franchise record with a 16th consecutive victory.

They could (hang with me here) clinch a spot in the postseason.

They woke up Sunday with that mathematically possibility. They do not intend to hang around at Wrigley Field to wait in the event it could happen.

"We're going to take care of our business," manager Mike Shildt said.

And then they'll fly back to St. Louis for an off day, and whatever happens after they leave Wrigley that could secure their postseason berth will happen. The champagne will happen later — perhaps when the division and wild-card berths are sorted out later in the week.

It's tricky, but here is how the Cardinals (86-69) with a magic number of three could clinch on Sunday:

• First, the magic number is calculated by the loss column, and it does not take into account the schedule, and that is important here because the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies play each other this coming week, and both teams are just behind the Cardinals as they duel for a division title.