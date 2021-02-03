Wong turns to Brewers: Gold Glover stays in division, agrees to deal with Cardinals' rivals

He was in the running for the Platinum Glove given to the best fielder at any position and won by Arenado, for the fourth consecutive year.

While working with Jose Oquendo and the Cardinals to become an elite infielder, Wong also adjusted at the plate and earned a chance to be the Cardinals' leadoff hitter in 2020. The past two seasons the Hawaii native has hit .279/.358/.396.

By choosing to allow Wong to become a free agent, the Cardinals penciled Tommy Edman in as their starter at second base. The switch-hitter has been an everyday player for the Cardinals at a variety of positions, and the team saw the opportunity to reduce cost and plant Edman at one spot. The Cardinals also added righthanded-hitter Jose Rondon on a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training.

He'll compete for playing time at second base and as an utility infielder. Rondon hit 18 home runs for Class AAA Charlotte in 2018, and he had a .750 OPS in 100 at-bats for the White Sox that same season.

The addition of Arenado also means the Cardinals will be seeking playing elsewhere for third baseman Matt Carpenter. If the National League does not have the universal DH -- a bargaining chip on the ongoing talks about the season between the owners and players' union -- Carpenter could see starts at second, where he has been an All-Star.