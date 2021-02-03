Wong turns to Brewers: Gold Glover stays in division, agrees to deal with Cardinals' rivals

A day after the Cardinals introduced the new Gold Glover on their roster, the player who brought that luster to the infield the past two seasons found a new team to turn to, a division rival.
Kolten Wong agreed to terms on a multi-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, a source confirmed to the Post-Dispatch.
Wong, 30, became a free agent when the Cardinals declined his $12.5-million option for the 2021 season, a move the team has described as the "only lever they could pull" for financial flexibility. While both sides said the door was "ajar" for his return, the Cardinals did not actively pursue Wong through the winter -- in part because they were trying to complete this week's trade for third baseman Nolan Arenado.
The new contract is for two years and $18-million, The Athletic reported. That deal is pending a physical.
There is an option for a third year, according to reports.
The Cardinals' first-round pick 2011, Wong debuted in 2013 and by 2018 had established himself as the best defensive second baseman in the National League. It took another year for the Gold Glove Award voters to catch up. Wong won his first Gold Glove award in 2019, and this past season, when the award was based entirely on advanced metrics, he was one of the best fielders in the NL and won a second consecutive Gold Glove.
He was in the running for the Platinum Glove given to the best fielder at any position and won by Arenado, for the fourth consecutive year.
While working with Jose Oquendo and the Cardinals to become an elite infielder, Wong also adjusted at the plate and earned a chance to be the Cardinals' leadoff hitter in 2020. The past two seasons the Hawaii native has hit .279/.358/.396.
By choosing to allow Wong to become a free agent, the Cardinals penciled Tommy Edman in as their starter at second base. The switch-hitter has been an everyday player for the Cardinals at a variety of positions, and the team saw the opportunity to reduce cost and plant Edman at one spot. The Cardinals also added righthanded-hitter Jose Rondon on a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training.
He'll compete for playing time at second base and as an utility infielder. Rondon hit 18 home runs for Class AAA Charlotte in 2018, and he had a .750 OPS in 100 at-bats for the White Sox that same season.
The addition of Arenado also means the Cardinals will be seeking playing elsewhere for third baseman Matt Carpenter. If the National League does not have the universal DH -- a bargaining chip on the ongoing talks about the season between the owners and players' union -- Carpenter could see starts at second, where he has been an All-Star.
After the Arenado trade became official, top prospect Nolan Gorman also joked on social media that he needed to find a tutor to learn second base.