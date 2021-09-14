Woodford takes his audition on the road as Cardinals have their first chance to leap into wild-card lead

NEW YORK — It was only a few weeks ago, at the start of a 26-game stretch where the Cardinals would play .500 baseball as they have for most of the season, that they sat 4 1/2 games out of a postseason berth and any glimpse of October was through a telescope, with a smudged lens.

A funny thing happened on the way to the end of the season.

With some help from the other contenders sagging around them, the Cardinals have found themselves in the thick of it. Their win Monday night against the Mets put them 1/2 game behind Cincinnati, the current leader for the second wild-card berth. The Cardinals are tied with San Diego at 74-69 behind the Reds, and all three teams have the same amount of losses.

The Cardinals are coming off their second consecutive shutout, and starter Adam Wainwright, fresh from his 16th win of the season, put it bluntly Monday night.

They have to win series.

At the minimum.

They've been helped back into the race but have to help themselves to win it.

Enter Woodford.