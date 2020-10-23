World Series notebook: Dodgers Wood says, 'We've got that swagger'

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — It took a haymaker to their ego from the Atlanta Braves for the Dodgers to find themselves as “the most talented team in baseball" and regain all the bravado that comes with that assertion, LA pitcher Alex Wood said.
Wood, a part of the Dodgers’ past three World Series teams who spent LA’s pennant-less 2019 with Cincinnati, called the Braves the second-best team he’s seen in the playoffs, reserving judgment on AL champ Tampa Bay until seeing more than two games, he said.
The Dodgers lost the first two games of the NLCS to the Braves and had to win three consecutive elimination games in the best-of-seven series to claim the pennant.
“It’s been a crazy year — coronavirus, no fans, shortened season, don’t start until July — (and) this team is so talented we were never really tested the whole season,” Wood said. “We just showed up and out-talented everybody every day. It was easy. We never had much of a challenge. Then you get punched in the face, down 2-0, and it’s like, ‘Whoa. What just happened?’ We really didn’t know what we were made of, what we truly were as a team. Down 2-0, see how you respond. Now we know who we are. Not only are we the most talented team, we’ve got that swagger.”
They also have a tied series, 1-1, with the Rays.
Pitching plans on pause
The Dodgers have lefty Julio Urius still available to start Game 4, unless he’s needed in relief in Game 3. The Rays know they’ll use reliever Brandon Yarbrough in Game 4, but aren’t sure if that means he’ll start or just carry a bulk of innings in the middle of the game.
In each case, the team’s decision hinges on Game 3.
“Obviously we have to get through (Game 3),” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Yarbrough will have a chunk of that game. Whether he starts, whether we ‘opener,’ depends on how aggressive we are.”
Urius will be available to media Friday to answer questions as the likely Game 4 starter.
The off day allows for both Game 1 starters, Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow, to return for Game 5 on Sunday, and then pitching can get really ad hoc for the Dodgers while the Rays have former Cy Young winner Blake Snell on turn with extra rest for a possible Game 6.
Arozarena chases Freese, etc.
Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena tied Derek Jeter’s 24-year-old record with his 22nd hit of this postseason on Wednesday, and he strides ever closer to a record celebrated by his former team, the Cardinals. Arozarena has 48 total bases, two shy of David Freese’s postseason record in 2011, when Freese won both the NLCS and World Series MVP awards. An expanded playoff offers Arozarena more games to match Freese, but he’s two shy — and he’s played fewer games. Freese had 50 in 18. Arozarena will play his 17th game of these playoffs Friday. … LA manager Dave Roberts is considering starting Austin Barnes at catcher for Game 3 because of his deft sleight of hand around the strike zone. “It’s an elite skill,” Roberts said. Barnes has been paired with lefty Clayton Kershaw all season, and if Barnes does start then Will Smith, who homered in Game 2, will remain in the lineup at designated hitter.
