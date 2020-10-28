World Series notebook: To celebrate Musial Awards, The Man's 100th birthday Cardinals opening Busch to a few fans

He admitted Tuesday that while playing catch at the ballpark Monday the thought of leaving the field for the last time has been on his mind.

“I’ve been thinking about it,” the righthander said. “I don’t know. Will it be the last time I put on a uniform? Will it be the last time I put on a Rays uniform? Hopefully not to both of those questions. It just goes back to the situation, what it’s looking like this offseason, and into next year.”

Morton debuted with Atlanta but became a regular with Pittsburgh after going to the Pirates in a 2009 trade that sent Nate McLouth south. He started against the Cardinals in the 2013 NLDS, but became an October presence with Houston and an example of the Astros’ advanced use of pitch design. He was urged to utilize his curveball more, and that’s been part of a late-30s bounce. Since his first year with Houston, in 2017, he’s 47-18 with a 3.34 ERA in 97 starts. Tampa Bay holds a $15-million option for 2021.

“It’s going to be the last games of the season. It’s going to be the end of our quarantine,” said the thoughtful Morton. “I guess obviously, you could juxtapose winning or losing the World Series. One you don’t want, but you’re glad you had the opportunity. The other is the ultimate goal.”

Extra bases

Still trying to generate offense beyond the Randy Arozarena Experience, Rays Kevin Cash has rearranged his lineup in ways during the World Series that he did not during the season, like planting Ji-Man Choi at leadoff, as in Game 6, and then having Yandy Diaz as the platoon complement. “Ultimately we’re looking for a spark,” he said. … The Dodgers are the first team in World Series history to have nine different players hit a home run, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The previous record was held by Tony La Russa ‘s Bash Brothers Athletics, who had eight different players hit at least one homer in the 1989 Fall Classic. … Corey Seager’s three homers in the World Series entering Game 6 tie Derek Jeter for the most by a shortstop.

A message from Derrick Goold Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals and Major League Baseball. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.