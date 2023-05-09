Check out the highlights from Lynn Worthy’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: The old adage of 'No Panic before Memorial Day' is three weeks away. At what point does this change from 'a bad start' to 'a bad team'?

LW: So the start is definitely bad. Nobody would dispute that. Nobody could dispute that. The team, on paper and via projective models prior to the season, wasn't bad. That's to say the roster isn't as bad as the current performance. Of course, there are always variables that can change that, and I think we're all seeing that in several areas with underperformance of a key hitter like Nolan Arenado and the struggles of the pitching staff. At this point, you'd be justified saying this is a bad team based on their record and current performance. You could also make the case that, based on the track record of their players, there is more room to believe the Cardinals can turn it around than belief in other teams in similar situations in the standings with bad rosters.

Q: In order to keep Contreras at catcher how difficult would it be to have the pitching coach call the game from the bench?

LW: It's something that college teams do. It happens to varying extents with some clubs in the majors. Is it possible? Yes.

Q: I know you're new to the Cardinals beat, but in talking with colleagues, when is the last time this organization has been in such a state of chaos and incompetency?

A: I wouldn't put the words chaos or incompetency in the mouths of any of my colleagues nor myself. The Cardinals are struggling on the field and there's a lot more uncertainty with the path they're on than in recent years. Obviously, the results in terms of record have been among the worst in franchise history to start the season.

Q: What on earth is the way forward for this team? At a certain point you are who your record says you are, and I don't know if they have the luxury of waiting until closer to the trade deadline to make some moves.

LW: I'm not sure that there's a big move for a frontline starter to be made until closer to the trade deadline. Who knows what the Cardinals' record will be at that time, and you also don't know what the price will be at that time. Again, the players you value the most are likely the ones other organizations value the most as well. So to acquire a top pitcher will cost more than just the players you'd be willing to part with easily.

Consistency in the lineup could help. They may start to do more of that. They're going with the same lineup today as yesterday, and we'll see if they settle into more of a set group against left-handed pitchers and against right-handed pitchers. For the time being, I think they'll continue to look for better performances from pitchers like Mikolas and Matz. Wainwright's return should provide some stability. It doesn't seem like a big shakeup to the rotation is imminent.

I hear you on not having the luxury of time to wait for the deadline, but you can't force other teams or the trade market to bend to your schedule.

Q: Oakland wants to move to Las Vegas and KC is simply a very bad baseball team. Aside from these two sorry organizations, is there a more dysfunctional one than the current version of the St Louis Cardinals?

LW: I wouldn't equate bad record at the major-league level to overall organizational dysfunction. It can be a sign of dysfunction, but I don't think it's necessarily that. In some cases it might be rebuilding or an organization changing direction/philosophy. Organizations that try to maintain a level of winning while also position themselves for long-term winning can get into bad spots. Do I think the Cardinals are one of the most dysfunctional organizations in the baseball? No. But I also don't pretend to have a true detailed understanding (more than just the results) of the inner workings of all the organizations in MLB.

