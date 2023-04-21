First pitch is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. (CT) at T-Mobile Park

Brendan Donovan returns to the starting lineup and the leadoff spot in the Cardinals lineup after having been scratched from the lineup Tuesday and then coming off the bench in Wednesday’s rout of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Donovan, who will start at second base, had been out of the lineup due to a shin abrasion and infection. Though he entered Wednesday’s game as a defensive replacement in the late innings. He did not have an at-bat in that game.

His presence in the leadoff spot pushed Tommy Edman back to the No. 9 spot in the batting order after Edman came a single shy of hitting for the cycle on Wednesday.

With Donovan back at second base, Nolan Gorman will serve as the designated hitter. A 22-year-old left-handed slugger, Gorman entered the day ranked among the National League leaders in home runs (five, tied for fifth), RBI (18, third), slugging percentage (.649, fourth), OPS (1.052, fourth). His 18 RBIs in the first 19 games of the season are the third-most in club history for a player 22 or younger. Gorman trails only Joe Medwick (22 in 1934) and Albert Pujols (19 in 2001) in that regard.

Gorman at DH sets up an outfield of Alec Burleson in left field, Lars Nootbaar in center field and Jordan Walker in right field. Left-handed hitters Burleson and Nootbaar will start against Seattle’s right-handed starting pitcher George Kirby.

Walker scuffled at the plate in the recent homestand and went 3-for-20, but he finished the stretch having gone 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs in the finale Wednesday.

Catcher Willson Contreras enters the series swinging a hot bat of late. He’s had four consecutive multi-hit games and has gone 8-for-16 during that stretch with six extra-base hits, including a multi-homer game. Contreras begins the night batting .450 (9-for-20) with two outs, which is tied with Gorman for third-best in MLB.

Left-hander Steven Matz gets the start and will have the task of setting the tone for a 10-game road trip for the Cardinals.

Lineups

Cardinals (8-11)

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Alec Burleson, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Nolan Gorman, DH

7. Lars Nootbaar, CF

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Steven Matz, LHP

Mariners (8-11)

1. Julio Rodriguez, CF

2. Ty France, 1B

3. Eugenio Suarez, 3B

4. Teoscar Hernandez, RF

5. AJ Pollock, DH

6. Jarred Kelenic, LF

7. Tom Murphy, C

8. Jose Caballero, 2B

9. J.P. Crawford, SS

P: George Kirby, RHP

Pitching matchup

LHP Steven Matz (0-2, 6.48 ERA): Matz gave up two runs on three hits and five walks in his previous start against the Pittsburgh Pirates. After a leadoff home run by Ke’Bryan Hayes, Matz allowed one more run over 5 2/3 innings. He also struck out six in that outing. In his first two starts of the season, he allowed a total of 10 earned runs in 11 innings. Matz enters the night needing five innings to reach 800 for his career.

RHP George Kirby (1-1, 3.78 ERA): Kirby, who made his major-league debut last season (25 starts), will make his fourth start of this season. Opposing hitters have batted .299 against him this season, but he has walked just one batter in 16 2/3 innings. After he allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings in his first start of the season against the Angels, he has allowed a total of three runs in 12 1/3 innings in his following two starts against the Guardians and Rockies.

Injury report

Adam Wainwright (groin) made a minor-league rehab assignment on Wednesday with the Class AA Springfield Cardinals. He pitched three innings and allowed two runs on four hits, including a home run, and he struck out three. He threw 59 pitches (40 strikes). He’s expected to make at least one more rehab start and throw approximately 75 pitches in a second in that outing. Following his second start, he would be considered for a return to the majors. Updated April 21.

Paul DeJong (back stiffness) is now with Class AAA Memphis on a rehab assignment. So far with Memphis, he's 6-for-22 (.273) with a .759 OPS. He's 9-for-26 (.346) with four walks, three extra-base hits and eight RBIs in his past seven games. Updated April 21.

Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder) began a rehab assignment Thursday with Class AAA Memphis. He pitched one scoreless inning and didn’t allow a hit or a walk. He struck out one batter. He threw just nine pitches (seven strikes) in that outing. He has been on the IL since March 27. Updated April 21.

Packy Naughton (left forearm strain) is on the 15-day IL. He has continued a rest program to see how the arm responds, and he will advance through light throwing. Updated April 18.

Future probable starters

Saturday vs Seattle: Miles Mikolas (0-1, 8.10 ERA) vs Luis Castillo (2-0, 0.73 ERA)

Sunday vs Seattle: Jack Flaherty (1-2, 2.95 ERA) vs Chris Flexen (0-3, 7.79 ERA)

Up next

The Cardinals continue their interleague series with the Seattle Mariners through the weekend, then they’ll travel to San Francisco to take on the Giants on Monday.