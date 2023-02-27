JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals super-utility player Brendan Donovan helped produce a power surge that included two home runs and five total extra-base hits in a 12-7 win over the New York Mets at Roger Dean Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Donovan, who started at third base, went 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. He has homered in each of the Grapefruit League games he’s played in this spring. He also blasted a home run in Saturday’s spring training opener.

Caridnals first baseman Luken Baker also belted a home run after he entered the game and replaced Paul Goldschmidt at first base.

Outfielders Juan Yepez (1 for 1, walk, run scored), Lars Nootbaar (1 for 3, run, RBI) and Dylan Carlson (1 for 3, three RBI) each hit doubles.

Donovan's two-run home run in the third inning tied the score 2-2. One pitch after he'd fouled off a 1-1 fastball from Mets pitcher Connor Grey, Donovan launched a 1-2 curveball over the wall in right-center field. The home went an estimated 396 feet.

Donovan, who earned a Gold Glove as a utility player as a rookie in 2022, also turned an inning ending double play at third base with the bases loaded in the fourth inning. He fielded a chopper off the bat of Mark Vientos. Donovan stepped on third base for one out and threw across the diamond to first base for the second out.

During the fifth inning in his third at-bat, Donovan swatted an RBI single on a ball that took a bad hop and deflected off Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. That drove in Ivan Herrera to tie the score 4-4.

Other storylines

• Last season’s NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt played four innings in his second start of spring training. He made a great defensive play ranging to his right to make a diving snag and then threw to first with the pitcher covering for the final out of the third inning. With a runner on second with two outs, the play likely saved a run.

Goldschmidt, who had single and a stolen base, wore a microphone in the field and spoke with ESPN’s broadcast team of Karl Ravech and David Cone during the second inning.

• Second baseman Nolan Gorman and shortstop Masyn Winn turned a slick double play in the first inning on a ball hit towards the middle by Luis Guillorme. Gorman gloved the grounder while ranging to his right and flipped to Winn at second base without transferring the ball to his throwing hand.

At the plate Gorman went 0 for 2 with a walk and a run scored.

Winn, who started for the first time this spring, had one hit and reached on a fielder’s choice. He also scored twice.

• Cardinals starting pitcher Connor Thomas allowed two runs on five hits, one walk and a hit batter in the first two innings of the game. All five of the hits were singles. Both of the runs he allowed came with two outs.

“I think after the two outs he kind took his foot off the pedal just a tad and started to try to be a little too fine rather than staying on the attack,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “Overall, the cutter showed well. It was still positive.”

• Before the game, Marmol and umpire C.B. Bucknor shook hands during the pregame manager's meeting at home plate.

That was their first interaction on the field since Marmol slammed Bucknor as having a "lack of class" for not shaking his hand during the home plate meeting prior to Saturday's game.

Saturday's game marked their first meeting since a heated exchange last August in Arizona when Bucknor ejected Marmol.

On Saturday, Marmol extended his hand toward Bucknor for a handshake during the pregame meeting with the managers and umpires. While the other three umpires shook Marmol's hand, Bucknor refused. That prompted Marmol's comments about Bucknor showing a "lack of class."

The two shook hands on Monday without incident.

"I was raised and brought up by this organization to do exactly what I did today," Marmol said. "You go to home plate. You hand the lineup card, and you shake the hands of the four umpires that are running that game."